It was almost three years ago that DJ Arkansas was told he may never play contact sports again. On Tuesday, he made the Rice Owls’ day by choosing them over a slew of other Division I suitors.
Arkansas, a linebacker and key defensive piece during Ryan’s run to the Class 5A Division I state title game last December, announced via his Twitter account that he has verbally committed to Rice with one more season left to play for the Raiders. He racked up 99 tackles in his first year as a starter, this after missing his freshman year with a lacerated kidney and spending his sophomore year as a backup.
His other offers included the likes of North Texas, Boise State, Arkansas and Kansas. Rice was his first offer.
“Rice believed in me first. They were there the entire time,” Arkansas said. “I was doing an assignment [for school], writing about what we’re doing during the quarantine. I started typing about my college recruitment, and as I typed, I said, ‘I’m going to Rice.’ It just came to me. I felt it.
“I grew up dreaming of playing in college, and then it was almost taken away from me. This means everything to me.”
Arkansas is the grandson of Larry Anderson, who played on the Pittsburgh Steelers 1978 and 1979 Super Bowl winning teams. Though he didn’t start prior to last season, Ryan head coach Dave Henigan and defensive coordinator Shane Tolleson said during the offseason that Arkansas was the player they felt would be one of the team’s biggest X-factors.
They believed in Arkansas so much that when they moved Alabama signee Drew Sanders from middle linebacker to defensive end, Arkansas was the easy choice to step in.
Twelve of his 99 tackles last year were for loss, including three sacks.
This is a big pickup for Rice, which has struggled to be consistent and is on the hunt for young, difference-making playmakers who could likely step in immediately as freshmen. The Owls won their last three games and improved from giving up 36 points per game in 2018 to 25.9 last season.
“Rice is on the upswing,” Arkansas said. “I believe in the direction the program is going.”
Ryan now has four Division I commits in its 2021 class. Arkansas joins Texas commits Billy Bowman Jr. and Ja’Tavion Sanders. Quarterback Seth Henigan committed to Memphis last week.
“I’m just glad to see all of my teammates getting a chance to eat,” Arkansas said of the recruiting process. “I wanted to get committed before next season started — just wanted to play worry-free during my senior season. My personal prediction is we are going back to state, and this time we will win it. We’ll be the same — probably better.”