When the UIL announced that schools could begin strength and conditioning and sports-specific activities on June 8, every program in the Denton area and likely those across the state jumped on board. That is, except for Ryan.
Ryan football coach Dave Henigan instead chose June 22 as their official start date. That date didn’t hold up, though. And when COVID-19 outbreaks began to rise again in the ensuing weeks, he pushed it back a few more times to be safe — even though everyone else was still practicing and the desire to be around the kids was stronger than ever.
That wait is finally over. On Tuesday, the Raiders held their first football workout at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
“It feels great to be around these kids. We’ve been saying all along that coaches need kids and the kids need their coaches. It’s those relationships that you miss,” said Henigan, who added that it was hard waiting as long as they did. “As far as how we looked, I feel like we could go play tomorrow. We looked sharp for having not been out here for four months. The kids did a good job of working out on their own and getting their work in with the things we’ve given them.”
Ryan will keep working out at Collins because the school is under construction. Even with the extra space at Collins, Henigan is limiting workouts to mostly his 2019 varsity playoff roster. On Tuesday, there were roughly 65 kids present, including Texas commits Billy Bowman Jr. and Ja’Tavion Sanders and quarterback Seth Henigan, who is committed to Memphis.
The day’s workouts were divided into two sessions. The first group went from 7:30-8:45 a.m. followed by skill players from 9:15-10:30 a.m. Coaches kept everyone in smaller groups and had different position groups enter and exit the facility from four different entry points to limit contact and unnecessary commingling.
Per UIL guidelines, everyone wore a mask or face covering unless they were working out.
“It feels great to be back around my teammates again,” Bowman said. “I’m on offense for a few days and then I’ll go back to defense, but it just feels great to be back around them and develop the chemistry. It was hard [being away]. I continued to workout on my own, but after awhile it got boring. I was just ready to go do something.”
Seth Henigan agreed.
“Like my dad always says, we do things a little differently at Ryan. We started later than everyone, but we don’t feel like that will be a factor in the long run,” he said. “I just hope we get to play eventually.”
The Raiders are coming off a 15-1 season where they lost to Alvin Shadow Creek in the Class 5A Division I state title game. They return the bulk of that roster and currently have five Division I commits, including Bowman, Sanders, Henigan, Ty Marsh (Houston) and DJ Arkansas (Rice).
“We will practice every day the UIL gives us from here on out,” coach Henigan said. “Theoretically, we should get 14 workouts in before fall practices start on Aug. 3.”