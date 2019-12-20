ARLINGTON — Seth Henigan was under constant duress. Emani Bailey had few holes to run through. Even the mighty Drew Sanders was held in check.
And for the first time all season, a Ryan offense that had not been slowed through 15 games finally met its match in the Class 5A Division I title game.
Behind Alvin Shadow Creek’s dominant and game-wrecking defensive line, the Sharks put a heartbreaking stop to the Raiders’ championship bid, stopping Ryan just short of its first title since 2002.
Shadow Creek held Ryan to 250 yards and sacked Henigan four times in a 28-22 victory at AT&T Stadium.
“We knew they were really good up front,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “So, our plan really was to seven-man protect, keep everybody in and throw the ball. Well, we couldn’t get the ball off in seven-man protection. At halftime, we said forget it. We just have to spread it out and get [the ball] out as quick as we can.”
The Raiders trailed 14-8 at halftime and managed just 57 total yards of offense at the intermission. Ryan’s first-half touchdown came by way of a 98-yard kickoff return from Tra Smith.
In the third quarter, the Raiders fell behind 21-8 but answered with an 11-play, 73-yard touchdown drive to pull to within 21-15. Ryan then had a golden opportunity midway through the fourth quarter to take the lead after forcing a fumble.
But Shadow Creek turned the Raiders away despite the short field, forcing a turnover on downs.
“They were kind of dropping more people than we expected,” said Seth Henigan, who finished 18-of-34 for 161 yards. “We thought we were going to throw the ball because we knew they had a great defensive line. Our game plan was to throw the ball, but then they dropped back a little bit and the defensive line got to us. They played us well.”
Ryan was held to just 87 yards on the ground, as Bailey finished his high school career with 54 yards on nine carries.
“They were very effective and very strong up front,” Bailey said. “We tried to find ways to get out there [in space], and we did a little bit. This team means everything to me. This will always be a home for me. It’s my family and my brothers. It’s my home.”