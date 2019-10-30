The Ryan Raiders have already locked up a playoff spot with two games left and have their eyes firmly planted on a fifth straight district title. Meanwhile, their opponent on Thursday is hungry to secure its own postseason berth.
The result is a showdown with plenty on the line as Ryan (8-0, 5-0 District 4-5A Division I) hosts fourth-place Grapevine (5-3, 3-2) at 7 p.m. at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex Thursday night. The Mustangs are coming off a 28-7 loss to Colleyville Heritage and need either a win or a Denton loss this week to secure the final playoff spot.
A Ryan win this week coupled with a Birdville loss would hand Ryan at least a share of the district title.
“They are all big,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said of every district game. “One of our goals is to win the district championship, and to do that, you have to win the next one. [Grapevine] has a young team and seems to be getting better every week. They fly around; the kids play really hard, and the coaches do a good job over there.
“Defensively, they mix it up and make things really difficult on the quarterback.”
Ryan has been itching for another battle. The last time the Raiders faced a team with a winning record was three weeks ago when they beat Colleyville Heritage 35-9.
They’ll now face teams with winning records in back-to-back weeks to close out the regular season. Last year, Ryan beat Grapevine and Birdville to head into the playoffs on a high note.
Ryan ultimately finished 14-1 and advanced to its third straight state semifinal game.
The Mustangs are more than capable of pulling off an upset, but the trick will be pulling it all together into a consistent outing.
Grapevine beat Azle, which had a solid playoff run a year ago and is 8-1 this season, in Week 1 but hasn’t won more than two games in a row all year. The Mustangs barely beat Carrollton Creekview 20-14 in overtime to open district play, but then cobbled together decent outings in close losses to playoff-bound Birdville and Colleyville Heritage.
The biggest test for Grapevine will be figuring out Ryan’s defense, which is giving up seven points per game. Quarterback Austin Alexander has 1,224 passing yards and 10 touchdowns. Caleb Texada has 742 yards rushing and six scores.
The Mustangs will need a lot of production from those two if they expect to keep up with Ryan’s offense. The Raiders are averaging more than 50 points per game.
Seth Henigan has 1,368 yards passing and 20 touchdowns to just three interceptions. Drew Sanders, an Alabama commit, has accounted for 11 offensive touchdowns this season (six receiving, three rushing and two passing).
“Our kids will need to be ready to play. We need to be challenged, and to us, that’s a good thing,” Henigan said