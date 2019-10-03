CARROLLTON — As expected, the lopsided victories are beginning to pile up for the Ryan Raiders. It’s safe to say Thursday’s District 4-5A Division I game against Carrollton Newman Smith took the cake.
No. 3 Ryan, which came in with an average margin of victory of 39.25 points, began pulling starters with about six minutes to go in the second quarter and still raced out to a 61-point halftime lead en route to a 68-0 shutout at Standridge Stadium. Newman Smith had just one yard and just as many first downs by halftime while finishing the night with 88 yards.
Ryan (5-0, 2-0 district) has scored at least 52 points in all but one game this season. Meanwhile, this was the second shutout of the season for its defense, which came in allowing a stingy 10.25 points per game.
“The kids did what they should have done and played well,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “[Newman Smith] loaded up the box and played man coverage, so we threw and caught really well early on and got some big turnovers. And a lot of kids played, which is always a good thing.”
The Raiders piled up 373 yards largely because they were continually set up with a short field. They scored their first 45 points on just 15 plays, then added a 61-yard punt return from Texas commit Billy Bowman Jr. with 6:22 to go in the first half. They followed with a safety and a 7-yard touchdown run from running back Devin Ramirez for the 61-0 halftime lead.
Ramirez, who came in off the bench, finished with 79 rushing yards on 10 carries with a touchdown. Bowman had one catch for 55 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Seth Henigan completed six of his eight passes for 156 yards and four touchdowns. Two of those scores were to Alabama commit Drew Sanders, who finished with 77 yards on three catches.
“It turned out kind of how we thought it would, but we have to treat every opponent the same — as someone who is trying to get in the way of stopping us from what we are trying to accomplish,” Bowman said. “That’s our schedule; we play who we play. We just have to make our reps count.”
Ryan, which beat the Trojans 63-7 last year, pushed its all-time record against Newman Smith (0-5, 0-2) to 4-0 and its regular-season win streak to 45 games. And the Raiders got things going quickly, too. After taking the opening kickoff, Ryan needed just two plays to get on the board when Henigan found Sanders for a 53-yard touchdown pass.
Not even two minutes later, Henigan hit Ja’Tavion Sanders, another Texas commit, for a 25-yard touchdown.
With a 24-0 lead, Emani Bailey opened the second quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run. After Bowman hauled in a 55-yard touchdown catch to push the lead to 38-0, Bailey struck again with a 63-yard scamper.
Coach Henigan said he was impressed with the entire team, especially his defense for maintaining the shutout.
“They are flying around; that’s pretty much the standard at Ryan. When you’re playing hard and your opponent is outmatched, that’s a recipe for success.”