Every year, there are plenty of football programs that have enough talent on the field to compete with anyone in the state. Ryan would like to believe it has the cream of the crop, as it heads into Friday’s Class 5A Division I state championship game against Alvin Shadow Creek with a slew of dynamic and college-ready athletes at the helm.
But as the saying goes, talent alone is not enough. To make sure everyone is prepared and pushing toward the same goal, it takes an experienced coaching staff to pull strings.
The Raiders can put a big, fat checkmark in that box, too.
An X-factor in maintaining Ryan’s position as a consistent state powerhouse over the last 19 years has been its continuity on the sidelines. Nine of the Raiders’ current varsity coaches have been around long enough to have either coached or played on at least one of the program’s five previous state finals teams in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003 and 2010. That list consists of head coach Dave Henigan and assistants Kyle Burch, Shane Montgomery, Aaron and Alex De La Torre, Sam Collins, Myron Newberry, Janson Head and Pat Galyon.
The remaining coaches who weren’t part of those runs have pooled their talents with their predecessors to give Ryan a unique collection of veteran coaches and former players rarely seen in the coaching ranks.
“I think what we have is rare,” Henigan said. “What you have to understand is that this is a special place. We say it a lot, but there’s only one Ryan. That’s why people don’t leave [or leave and come back]. It’s hard to replicate that elsewhere.”
Henigan alluded to that when he returned to Ryan in 2014 to take over for Joey Florence, saying that even during his stops in Corsicana and Grapevine that he never lost his love for Ryan. Henigan was the Raiders’ offensive coordinator when they defeated Brenham in the 2002 Class 4A Division II state title game to give Ryan back-to-back crowns. He was also there the next year when Ryan lost the 2003 4A Division II title game to La Marque in triple overtime.
With him on those coaching staffs was Burch. Collins and Newberry played together on the 2001-2003 teams and ended their careers with two state titles each. Collins rejoined the program as a coach in 2014 and Newberry this year. Montgomery, Aaron De La Torre, Galyon and Head were all on the staff in 2010 when Ryan lost to Lake Travis in the 4A Division II title game. Alex De La Torre was a senior that year and became a varsity coach this season.
“It’s a special place,” said Montgomery, who joined the staff in 2004. “The people who leave tend to come back because the grass isn’t always greener on the other side. They come back because of the relationships and the chemistry. We all have a process, and we all show up and do our little piece of the puzzle. Right now, I think we have a really good process.
“The lessons [coach Florence, Dave Thomas] and others taught us just echoes through everything we do.”
An enviable spot for players
Imagine being a player and having a group of guys with that much championship experience coaching you. Even if a player’s high school career ended without a ring, this coaching staff consistently led them to the biggest stages while putting them in a position to continue their careers at the next level.
The athletes on this year’s team are a prime example of that. As gifted as they are talent-wise, they will head into Friday knowing exactly what to expect — and how to possibly win it all after three straight losses in the state semifinals.
“It breeds continuity, familiarity, how you go about teaching the kids, and what you’re staying around for,” Henigan said. “Those guys who went through the program before know what it’s all about, and to have that mix of veteran coaches, youth and former players [in one field house] lends itself to always having a staff that’s pulling in the same direction.”
Aaron De La Torre agreed. He left after Alex graduated in 2010 to be the coach at Irving but returned in 2018.
“Any time you have that continuity and camaraderie, it enhances your performance overall,” he said. “You start knowing what you can count on. One man’s strength could be another’s weakness, so you start utilizing everyone and start getting rid of the weaknesses. What you end up with is a pretty good coaching staff.”
Burch, who also coached at Corsicana and Grapevine with Henigan, echoed the same sentiments.
“It’s special being a part of the tradition,” Burch said. “There are so many great things, from the title runs to the people who stay here and continue to find ways to win, and how all the coaches, teachers, and administration work together.”
Friendships, commitment
If you let him, Montgomery will talk until he’s blue in the face about how lucky he was to coach Sam Collins, a star offensive linemen who went on to a Hall of Fame career at Abilene Christian. Collins was a big reason for the Raiders’ success during the early 2000s.
So, when the Ryan coaches were looking to fill a few spots on Henigan’s staff in 2014, Montgomery knew who to call.
“We were fixing to hire someone else, but we said, ‘Do you think Sam’s interested?’” Montgomery said. “We called him, and he got hired in about 15 minutes. I went from coaching him to now, where he’s one of my best friends. He sits next to me, and we just mess with each other all day long.”
Collins said he wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I was very fortunate to come back here to be with guys who coached me,” Collins said. “It’s an opportunity to go through this journey in a different way with them. We’ve all bought into the same goal of performing well and impacting these kids.”
It’s a unique situation for the Ryan coaches and their players, who are now one win from a third state title.
“The key is that we aren’t satisfied by just being here,” Henigan said. “We want to win.”