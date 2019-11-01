VERNON — The Vernon Tigers scored 14 fourth-quarter points to rally for a 28-21 victory over the Krum Bobcats on Friday night in a battle of winless teams.
Vernon, now 1-7 and 1-3 in District 3-4A Division II, trailed 21-14 going into the final quarter before scoring 14 unanswered points to grab the victory.
Krum’s Trey Cook was the offensive standout for the Bobcats, rushing for 184 yards on 18 carries and scoring all three Krum touchdowns. Cook returned a kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown and added 1-yard and 38-yard touchdown runs as the Bobcats fell to 0-9 for the year and 0-4 in district play.
The Bobcats will close out the 2019 season next Friday when they host Iowa Park.
Melissa 61, Sanger 10
MELISSA — The Melissa Cardinals scored 27 second-quarter points to take a 41-0 lead over Sanger Indians at halftime en route to a 61-10 victory.
The Indians, 1-8, 0-5 in District 7-4A Division I, recorded a safety in the third quarter and got a 4-yard TD run from Tallyn Welborn and a Rylan Smart to Zach Shepard pass for the two-point conversion for all their points.
Melissa is 6-3 and 4-1.
Sanger will close out the season next Friday at home against Anna.
Welborn finished the night with 98 yards on 31 carries and Smart had 90 yards on 16 tries.
Whitesboro 42, Ponder 22
PONDER — The Whitesboro Bearcats used a balanced offensive attack to roll up over 400 yards in total offense to hand Ponder a 42-22 loss in the Lions’ season finale.
The Bearcats (5-4, 3-2 District 4-3A Division I) had 206 yards rushing on the night and 200 more through the air as they built a 27-6 halftime cushion.
Ponder had 143 yards rushing with Terrance Clark leading the way with 114 yards on 12 carries, including a 69-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Clark also completed one pass, a 98-yard strike to Hunter Green.
The Lions’ (3-7, 1-5) other touchdown came on a 6-yard toss from Chase Taylor to Demetric Stowers.