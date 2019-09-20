SANGER — Something strange happened to the Sanger Indians at halftime Friday night and they hope that it continues.
Sanger trailed Mineral Wells 31-7 in a game pitting two teams looking for their first win of the season. The Indians, who were on a losing streak dating back to the 2017 season, erupted for 43 second half points and scored a 50-38 victory over the Rams.
Sanger scored 21 third quarter points and still trailed 38-28 heading to the fourth quarter. The Indians added 22 fourth quarter points to surge in front.
Jacob Campbell rushed for 125 yards and one touchdown, Tallyn Welborn ran for 121 yards and three TDs, Rylan Smart had 99 yards rushing, scored once and had 42 yards passing, and Zach Sheppard had 23 receiving yards.
Sanger travels to Celina next Friday.
Pottsboro 68, Aubrey 28
POTTSBORO — The Pottsboro offense proved to be too explosive for Aubrey as the Cardinals downed the visiting Chaparrals, 62-28, Friday night.
Pottsboro running back Cy Shope ran for over 200 yards and scored three touchdowns. Shope scored the first three touchdowns for Pottsboro, helping the Cardinals jump out to a 21-7 lead in the second quarter.
Justin Gibby caught the Cardinals by surprise on Aubrey’s first possession of the game as the running back took the first hand off and ran 54 yards for the first score of the game.
Shope responded with a 20-yard run for his first touchdown to tie the game and then gave then gave his team the lead with a 10-yard rush at the end of the first quarter. An eight-yard throw into the endzone from quarterback Braden Plyler to Shope gave the Cardinals a 21-7 lead in the second quarter.
Aubrey cut into the lead twice at 21-14 and 28-21 with rushing touchdowns by Martavious Hill. Following a penalty that halted a promising Aubrey drive, Pottsboro scored in the final minute of the half and entered half ahead, 35-21.
Plyler sealed the win with a 14-yard touchdown run at the start of the third and then a 9-yard pass to Titus Lyons at the start of the fourth quarter.
Wichita Falls Hirschi visits Aubrey next Friday.
Plano Prestonwood Christian 42, Liberty Christian 28
ARGYLE — Despite committing five first-half turnovers and racking up 134 yards in penalties, Plano Prestonwood Christian was able to overcome a 20-point deficit four minutes into the second half to rally and beat Liberty Christian 42-28 on Friday night at Warrior Stadium.
Prestonwood (3-1) got 121 rushing yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Jacob Switzer, who also added a passing touchdown in a 21-point third-quarter explosion that included an 89-yard kickoff return touchdown by Dayton Toney. Prestonwood Christian had just 117 total yards at halftime before finishing the night with 391. Prestonwood Christian running back Randell Holmes added 23 carries for 116 yards, as the team rushed for 304 yards on the night.
Liberty Christian (0-4) was able to build a 28-8 lead in the third quarter as all of its touchdowns came after Prestonwood Christian turnovers, but Liberty Christian managed just 179 yards of total offense and had no answer for Prestonwood Christian’s rushing attack in the second half.
The Warriors host China Springs next Friday.
Carrollton Ranchview 32, Krum 13
KRUM — Caleb Arnold played a big role in leading Carrollton Ranchview to a 32-13 victory over Krum on Friday at Bobcat Stadium.
Arnold picked up 116 yards on the ground, while also completing 13 of 20 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns. Ranchview remained unbeaten on the year at 4-0 while Krum is 0-4.
Dorian Windley caught almost half of Arnold’s passing yards as he hauled in 96 yards and one touchdown in the victory.
Krum accumulated 81 rushing yards on the night, 60 of those coming from Trey Cook. Cagen Clark went 6-19 through the air, totaling 80 yards and two interceptions.
Krum will host Wills Point next Friday.
Calvary 56, Forestburg 6
After a sluggish offensive performance against Harvest Christian last week, the Calvary Lions looked like a totally different team Friday night.
Calvary racked 365 yards in total offense in just 2 1/2 quarters and raced away for a 56-6 victory over the Forestburg Longhorns.
Calvary started quickly and didn’t let up, scoring 28 first quarter points, led 50-6 at halftime and scored midway through the third quarter to end the game due to the TAPPS mercy rule.
Jacob Helzer had four touchdowns on runs of 53, 15, 10 and 3 yards and hit Brice Coffey with a 32-yard scoring pass. Helzer finished the night with 168 yards on 14 carries.
David Lewis scored three TDs on runs of 35, 25 and 44 yards and finished the game with 154 yards rushing on 11 attempts.
The Calvary defense limited Forestburg (1-3) to just 129 yards in total offense.
The Lions, now 2-1, will be at Dallas Lutheran next Friday.