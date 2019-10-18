BOYD — After trailing the entire first half, the Pilot Point Bearcats took a 22-21 lead in the third quarter on a 60-yard run.
The Bearcats soon forced a fumble to set up another score and pulled away for the 36-21 victory over the Boyd Yellowjackets to take over the sole possession of first place in 4-3A Division I.
Boyd’s Rendyn Lamance scored twice and ran for 106 yards on 20 carries. He added a score through the air to Brian Couture.
Argyle 65, Paris 44
PARIS — Luke Farris rushed for 187 yards on 40 carries as No. 1 ranked Argyle (7-0, 3-0 District 7-4A Division 1) outscored Paris (4-4, 1-3) 65-44 Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
Argyle scored on the first play from scrimmage as quarterback Bo Hogeboom connected with favorite target Cole Kirkpatrick for an 88-yard strike. That duo ended the evening with three touchdown passes as Kirkpatrick finished with 247 receiving yards on eight catches.
The state’s top-ranked squad was hampered in the first quarter, though, by 60 yards on seven penalties, including two holding calls. The penalties resulted in 86 yards of rushing being nullified on the latter infractions.
The first period also turned into a two-man rushing show as Argyle’s Tito Bryce gained 122 yards on seven attempts and Paris Zy’kius Jackson mustered 115 rushing yards on eight tries. The two teams combined for 414 yards of total offense in the first quarter alone.
Argyle picked up the pace again with two more Hogeboom-to-Kirkpatrick TD tosses in the third quarter to stretch to winners’ lead to 51-30, and AHS cut the advantage to 58-44 on a fumble return for a score. Farris iced the win with his third touchdown rushing of the game to cap a five-minutes-plus scoring drive for Argyle.
The victors had to overcome 376 team rushing yards by Paris with Zy’kius Jackson (156 yards) and Do’Rian Williams (102) combining for 258 of those yards. Paris managed just two pass completions while Argyle rolled up 28 first downs.
Argyle also racked up 643 yards of total offense with all 301 passing yards coming from the arm of Hogeboom. Argyle clinched a playoff berth in the seven-team district with the win.
Paris North Lamar 22, Sanger 14 OT
PARIS — Sanger’s Carson Stamper picked up a fumble and carried it 34 yards with less than a minute left to play in the game and Rylan Smart converted a two-point conversion to tie the game at 14-14 against the Paris North Lamar Panthers to force overtime.
North Lamar came up with a touchdown and a two-point conversion in overtime to record a 22-14 victory, the Panthers’ first win of the season.
North Lamar scored on the opening drive of both the first and second half to take a 14-point lead early in the third quarter — the second coming off a 52-yard run from freshman Matthew Sandlin. Sanger didn’t score their first touchdown until the 8:02 mark in the fourth quarter. Tallyn Welborn carried it in for a 3-yard touchdown run. The extra-point attempt was no good.
In overtime, North Lamar got the ball first and scored in two plays. Kobey Emeyabbi broke loose for a 19-yard run while Seth Parker scored from six yards out on the next play. Emeyabbi converted the two-point run to put the Panthers up 22–14.
Sanger’s possession in overtime didn’t go as well. After a 5-yard run from Welborn, the Indians were flagged for a false start and a personal foul face mask penalty. Facing a fourth-and-26, Smart’s pass was intercepted by North Lamar’s Mason Stephens to seal the win for the Panthers. Stephens finished with two interceptions for North Lamar.
The loss drops Sanger to 1-6 for the season and 0-3 in 7-4A Division 1 play.
Ponder 36, Bowie 21
BOWIE — Ponder’s Terrance Clark rushed for three touchdowns and the Ponder Lions picked up their third win of the season and their first District 4-3A Division 1 victory with a 36-21 triumph over the Bowie Jackrabbits.
The Lions were in control from the start, jumping out to a 16-7 first-quarter lead and held a 22-14 halftime advantage before scoring twice in the third quarter to put the game away.
Clark scored on runs of 17 and 27 yards in the first quarter and later had a 48-yard TD run. He finished the game with 161 yards rushing on 15 carries.
Chase Taylor scored on a 89-yard run in the second quarter and he racked up 135 yards rushing on 15 attempts. He also completed 7 of 7 passes for 63 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown to Demetri Stowers.
Ponder finished with 297 yards rushing while the Lions’ defense held Bowie to 256 yards rushing and 93 yards passing.
Ponder is now 3-5 for the season and 1-3 in district and will be at Brock next Friday.