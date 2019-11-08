BOWIE — The Pilot Point Bearcats got their final tuneup before the Class 3A Division I playoffs get under way next week with a dominating 67-0 trouncing of the Bowie Jackrabbits.
The Bearcats, who finished the regular season with a 9-1 record and the District 4-3A’s best mark of 6-0, rolled up 623 total yards of offense while their defense limited Bowie to 28 total yards.
Quarterback Jacob Pitts was 13-of-13 passing in the first half for 222 yards and four touchdowns. Max Hollar took over at quarterback in the second half and was five-of-six passing for 185 yards and three touchdowns.
Javin Bruce had seven receptions in the first half for 127 yards and TD receptions of 51 and 31 yards. Javon Bruce had 80 yards rushing in the opening half on seven carries and scored on a 13-yard run. Avery Smith had a 17-yard touchdown reception and Hollar had a 14-yard TD catch.
Ish Harris finished the night as Pilot Point’s leading rushing with 117 yards on 16 carries, 104 of those yards in the second half.
Pilot Point will face Jim Ned in the bi-district round next week. The site and time is undetermined.
Aubrey 35, Bridgeport 34
BRIDGEPORT — Despite yielding four touchdown passes to Bridgeport quarterback Jadon Maddux, the Aubrey defense got a stop when it mattered the most at Bull Memorial Stadium Friday night, earning a 35-34 win over Bridgeport to clinch third place in District 3-4A Division II.
The Aubrey defense tackled Maddux for a loss on Bridgeport’s two-point conversion attempt with six minutes left.
Led by running backs Martavious Hall and Jose Noyola, the Chapparals never gave the ball back. Hall and Noyola churned out 50 yards on the ground to put Bridgeport away. Aubrey quarterback Jaxon Holder took a knee deep in Bridgeport territory to close out the game.
Aubrey (4-6, 3-2) is set to face Godley in the bi-district round after the Wildcats 32-21 win over Hillsboro.
Iowa Park 42, Krum 14
KRUM — The Iowa Park Hawks scored 21 first quarter points and never looked back as they wrapped up the regular season with a 42-14 victory over the Krum Bobcats.
Iowa Park, 9-0 and 5-0 in District 3-4A Division II, built a 28-0 halftime lead.
Krum finally got on the scoreboard in the four quarter with two Trey Cook touchdown runs. Cook finished the game with over 100 yards rushing.
The Bobcats finished the season at 0-10 and 0-5 in district play.
Anna 42, Sanger 20
SANGER — The 2019 football season came to a bittersweet end for Sanger as Anna rolled to a 42-20 victory.
Anna built a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and led 29-6 at halftime.
Sanger’s Rylan Smart had 208 yards passing and Taylln Welborn had 97 yards rushing and had touchdown runs of six and one yard and Smart scored on a four-yard run.
The win evened Anna’s overall record to 5-5 and 2-4 in District 7-4A Division I while Sanger finished with a 1-9 record and 0-6 in district.
Calvary 66, Amarillo San Jacinto 21
Beck Hillman ran for four touchdowns and threw for another to lead the Calvary Lions to an impressive 66-21 victory over Amarillo San Jacinto Academy.
Calvary, who is now 6-3 for the season and 4-2 in TAPPS Six-Man Division I, District 1, rolled up 453 yards in total offense while the Lions defensive unit limited San Jacinto to 232 yards. San Jacinto is 3-7 for the season and 1-5 in district play.
Hillman scored on touchdown runs of 58, 35, 47 and 35 yards and finished the night with 222 yards rushing on 13 carries. He also completed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Overton.
The Lions left little doubt of the outcome, building a 30-8 first quarter lead and had a 52-21 margin at halftime.
David Lewis rushed for 140 yards on six carries and had scoring runs of 60 and 21 yards. Joseph Schmidt scored Calvary’s other touchdown on a 8-yard run.