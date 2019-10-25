IOWA PARK — Friday’s District 3-4A Division II showdown between the Aubrey Chaparrals and Iowa Park Hawks turned into a defensive slugfest with Iowa Park pulling out a 21-6 victory to take over first place in the district race.
The loss dropped Aubrey into second place with a 3-5 overall record and 2-1 in district.
Weather was a factor for both teams as rain fell off and on all night. Already a run-heavy offense, Aubrey threw the ball even less and leaned on its running game even more than usual.
Hawks quarterback Trent Green broke through the Chaps defense twice on the first two drives of the game for a pair of 2-yard touchdown rushes. At 14-0, Aubrey tightened up defensively forcing multiple turnovers and holding Iowa Park scoreless for the rest of the half.
Aubrey struggled to move the ball and turnovers of their own prevented them from getting anything going offensively. Quarterback Jaxon Holder threw two interceptions and several Chaparral runners coughed up the football. Penalties were also a problem for Aubrey. Penalty flags were all too common for the Chaparrals in the first half, losing momentum to flags on multiple drives.
“We knew our defense was going to get turnovers,” Holder said. “We knew we were going to get the chance to score. Our defense did a great job of winning the turnover battle. We just didn’t capitalize offensively.”
After the half, Aubrey completed a long drive that ended with Holder punching in a 1-yard touchdown run. Landon Stewart missed the extra point, putting the score at 14-6 in favor of Iowa Park.
The Hawks responded with a touchdown drive of their own that ended in Green’s third touchdown rush of the game, this time a 3-yard run to widen the gap to 21-6. On the ensuing kickoff, a 70-yard return from A.J. Prince was called back on a flag, and Aubrey’s drive would end in a turnover on downs at midfield.
Iowa Park began the fourth quarter in the red zone when Aubrey’s defense came up big with another huge turnover. A strip sack resulted in a 45-yard return to set the Chaps offense up in enemy territory. However, Aubrey’s offense couldn’t find the end zone, turning the ball over on downs once again.
The Hawks ultimately controlled the clock for the last few minutes of the game and sealed the 21-6 victory over Aubrey.
“I thought we played a pretty good game,” said Holder. “I think that will give us the confidence we need next week.”
Aubrey returns home next Friday to face Graham, also 2-1 in league play.
Fort Worth All Saints’ 45, Liberty Christian 7
FORT WORTH — Fort Worth All Saints’ Episcopal used a stingy defensive effort and took advantage of numerous Liberty Christian mistakes to score a 45-7 victory over the Warriors Friday night.
A muffed punt and a interception resulted in 14 of All Saints’ points while their defense limited Liberty Christian to just 105 yards of total offense.
All Saints’ (5-2, 2-0 TAPPS Division I District 1) led 10-0 after the first quarter and 24-0 at halftime.
The Warriors’ lone touchdown came on a 25-yard pass from Daniel Greek to Collin Gamble in the third quarter. Greek finished the evening hitting 12-of-36 pass attempts for 83 yards with the one TD and one interception. Gamble was the leading receiver with four receptions for 33 yards and Steele Doss was the leading Warriors’ rusher with 11 yards.
Liberty Christian falls to 2-7 and 0-3 in district and will host Trinity Christian next Friday.
Graham 42, Krum 7
KRUM — The Graham Steers jumped out to an early lead over the Krum Bobcats and eased to a 42-7 victory.
The Steers built a 28-0 halftime lead and with the victory improved to 4-4 on the season and 2-1 in District 3-4A Division II. Krum is now 0-8 for the season and 0-3 in district play.
Krum will travel to Vernon next week while Graham visits Aubrey.
Paris 54, Sanger 7
SANGER — The Paris Wildcats, after falling to Argyle last week, rebounded with a 54-7 victory over the Sanger Indians on Friday night.
Paris (4-4, 2-3 in District 7-4A Division I) took command early and led 26-0 after the first quarter and held a 40-0 lead at halftime.
After a scoreless third quarter, Sanger (1-7, 0-4) got its lone touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 11-yard run by Tallyn Welborn, who finished the night with 151 yards rushing. Rylan Smart had 61 yards passing for the Indians and Zach Shepard had 22 yards receiving.
Sanger will travel to Melissa next Friday.
Brock 68, Ponder 6
BROCK — The Brock Eagles scored early and often and cruised to a 68-6 victory over the Ponder Lions on Friday night.
The loss dropped Ponder to 3-5 for the season and 1-4 in District 4-3A Division I. Brock is 6-2 and 3-1 in district play.
Ponder will wrap up its season next Friday when the Lions host Whitesboro.
Calvary 38, Rockwall Heritage 34
The Calvary Lions used strong offensive play in the first and third quarter, but it was their defense in the fourth quarter that secured Calvary’s 38-34 victory over Rockwall Heritage.
Calvary’s offensive fireworks were ignited by running back David Lewis, who scored five touchdowns and finished the game with 306 yards rushing on 26 carries.
The Lions, 4-3 for the season and 2-2 in TAPPS Six-Man Division I District 1 play, got scoring runs of 45 and 2 yards from Lewis in the first quarter to take a 14-8 lead and then held a 14-10 advantage at halftime.
Lewis scored twice more in the third quarter on runs of 60 and 5 yards as Calvary opened up a 30-18 lead but in the fourth quarter, the Lions got their final TD on a 11-yard Lewis run before Heritage rallied to pull within four.
Heritage finished the game with 358 yards in total offense while Calvary had 342 total yards.
The Lions travel to Lucas Christian next Friday.