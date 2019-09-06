WACO — Bo Hogeboom threw four touchdown passes and Tito Byce ran for 206 yards and three scores as Argyle held off a second-half rally to defeat defending Class 4A Division I state champion Waco La Vega 49-35 Friday night at Willie Williams Stadium in Waco.
In a rematch of last year’s Class 4A, Region I finals, Argyle — ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 4A — dominated the first half before having to hold on late to secure the win to move to 2-0 on the year. La Vega, which came in as the No. 1-ranked team in the state in Class 4A, had its 14-game winning streak snapped.
But it took a two-yard TD run by Byce with two seconds left in the game to secure the victory after La Vega scored twice to pull within a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Byce, who carried the ball 43 times, took the handoff on each play of the 5-play, 36-yard scoring drive that sealed the win.
The Argyle offense was nearly unstoppable in the first half in building a 42-21 lead and piling up nearly 400 yards of total offense by intermission. In fact, the only thing that kept Argyle from scoring on all eight of its first half possessions was a turnover and the clock ending the second quarter.
Argyle had opportunities to put the game away in the first half, but three big plays by La Vega kept the game in reach. Two Hogeboom touchdown passes and two TD runs by Byce led to 28 first-quarter points for Argyle. But on a third-and-17 from the 16, Elisha Cummings took a screen pass and turned it into an 84-yard touchdown reception to keep La Vega within shouting distance.
In the second quarter, with Argyle driving again, Ara Rauls III picked off a Hogeboom pass. One play later, Landry Kinne found Demicco Chambliss for a 69-yard scoring strike to make it 28-14.
But La Vega’s defense couldn’t stop Argyle, which scored on a second TD hookup from Hogeboom to tight end Jasper Lott and a 28-yard scoring strike from Hogeboom to Cole Kirkpatrick that made it 42-21 at the half. The Argyle quarterback finished the night 12 of 20 for 237 yards. La Vega used the big play to stay in the game as four of its five scoring plays were from 64 yards or longer.
Aubrey 21, Whitesboro 7
WHITESBORO — The Aubrey Chaparrals broke a 7-7 deadlock in the third quarter when J.J. Cooke scored on a nine-yard run as Aubrey went on to record a 21-7 victory over the Whitesboro Bearcats.
Martavious Hill scored Aubrey’s first touchdown of the night on a five-yard run with 8:22 remaining in the second quarter. Whitesboro tied the game later in the quarter on Jacob Hermes’ 1-yard run.
The Chaparrals sealed the win in the fourth quarter when Hill scored on a four-yard run with 1:20 remaining in the game.
Aubrey, now 1-1, will play host to Pilot Point next Friday.
Celina 67, Liberty Christian 35
CELINA — The Celina Bobcats made five long distance touchdowns to overwhelm the Liberty Christian Warriors 67-35.
Celina (1-1) built a 14-0 lead in the first quarter before a 32-point second quarter to hold a 46-7 lead at halftime.
Liberty Christian’s lone score in the first half was a 12-yard scoring toss from Daniel Greek to Collin Gamble. Greek got the Warriors’ (0-2) second touchdown on a 1-yard run in the third quarter.
Freshman quarterback Nathan Greek came in for one play in the third quarter and hit Kellen Moran with a 38-yard scoring strike. Tye Strickland, who finished the night with 251 yard rushing for the Warriors, scored on a 75-yard run to end the third quarter.
Daniel Greek, who completed 15-of-39 passes for 162 yards, connected with Jared Bravenec on a two-yard scoring toss for Liberty’s final score.
Liberty Christian travels to Brock next Friday.
Springtown 66, Sanger 7
SPRINGTOWN — The Springtown Porcupines erupted for 28 first quarter points and rolled to a 66-7 victory over the Sanger Indians.
The Porcupines (2-0) added 24 more points in the second quarter to hold a 52-0 lead at halftime.
Sanger quarterback Rylan Smart finally got the Indians (0-2) on the scoreboard in the third quarter when he scored on a two-yard run. Smart finished the night with 29 yards passing and 73 yards rushing. Creed Carter was Sanger’s leading receiver with 29 yards.
The Indians travel to Bridgeport next Friday.
Wichita Falls City View 47, Ponder 6
WICHITA FALLS — The Wichita Falls City View Mustangs scored 35 first half point en route to a 47-6 victory over the Ponder Lions.
Ponder’s (1-1) lone touchdown came on a one-yard run by Chase Taylor in the second quarter.
The Lions’ defense had their hands full with City View as they rolled up 318 yards passing and 163 yards on the ground. Ponder had 248 yards rushing for the night, led by Terrance Clark with 162 yards on 19 carries while Taylor finished with 46 yards on 20 attempts.
Ponder travels to Nocona next Friday.