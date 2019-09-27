CELINA — Logan Point ran for three touchdowns in the first half and Celina (3-2) overwhelmed Sanger 63-7 in their District 7-4A-1 opener at Bobcat Field.
Point scored from 49 and 9 yards out in the first quarter, and added a 64-yard touchdown for a 35-0 halftime lead. Point gained 112 in the first quarter and totaled 197 in 18 carries before limping off the field in the third quarter.
Sanger (1-4) ran just eight plays for a net minus-1 yard in the first quarter.
Quarterback Rylan Smart accounted for 118 of Sanger’s net 119 yards in the game — 90 rushing, 20 passing and 8 receiving.
Celina’s Hunter Watson threw for 121 yards and two touchdowns, and added 59 yards on the ground. Luke Addy scored twice for Celina.
Sanger returns home next week to host Argyle.
Boyd 56, Ponder 6
BOYD — The Boyd Yellowjackets scored 28 first quarter points and overwhelmed the Ponder Lions Friday night in a 56-6 victory.
Boyd, now 4-1, led 28-6 after the first quarter and 42-6 at halftime.
Ponder’s lone touchdown came following the opening kickoff when Tre Carter returned the kickoff 81 yards for a shortlived 6-0 Ponder lead.
The Lions, now 2-3, host Paradise next Friday.
Calvary 60, Dallas Lutheran 14
DALLAS — It’s hard to say whether the Calvary Lions have ever been a slow started but Friday night they filled the role as a fast finisher.
Calvary held a slim 8-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and then erupted for 52 second quarter points to defeat the Dallas Lutheran Lions 60-14 in a game called at halftime due to the TAPPS mercy rule.
Calvary scored 30 unanswered point to open up the second quarter and then scored 22 points in the final 3:29 of the quarter to end the rout.
Calvary racked up 388 yards in total offense, all on the ground. Jacob Helzer scored three touchdowns on runs of 43, 24 and 1 yard and finished with 218 yards rushing on 10 carries.
Beck Hillman scored twice on runs of 17 and 60 yards and finished his night of work with 89 yards rushing on four carries. David Lewis had touchdown runs of 33, 26 and 9 and totaled 81 yards rushing on five attempts.
Calvary’s defense limited Dallas Lutheran to 159 total yards and a pair of late TDs.
Calvary improved its record to 3-1 for the season and will host Dallas Lakehill next Friday.