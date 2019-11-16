GROESBECK — The Calvary Lions are headed to the second round of the TAPPS Six-Man Division I playoffs following a dominant performance on Saturday against Marble Falls Faith Academy.
Calvary's Jacob Helzer scored five touchdowns and the Lions offense rolled up 375 yards in total offense in just three quarter to defeat Faith Academy 54-6 at Groesbeck High School.
The victory sends the Lions, 6-4 on the season and winners of four straight, to the regional round of the TAPPS playoffs against Houston's Emery/Weiner School next Saturday with a time and place still to be determined.
Calvary built a 32-0 lead before Faith Academy finally got on the scoreboard and the Lions took a 40-6 lead in at halftime. Calvary tacked on two more touchdowns in the third quarter before the game was halted due to the TAPPS mercy rule.
Helzer racked up 188 yards rushing on 16 carries and had touchdown runs of 8, 24, 4, 9 and 39 yards. David Lewis finished the game with 119 yards rushing on 12 carries and scored on TD runs of 1 and 45 yards.
The Lions defense limited Faith Academy to 206 yards and had two pass interceptions.
San Antonio Antonian 27, Liberty Christian 22
SAN ANTONIO — It was a tale of two halves with Liberty Christian's second half rally falling just short in a 27-22 loss to San Antonio Antonian Saturday in the TAPPS Division I area round playoffs.
Liberty Christian's offense struggled throughout the first half and trailed 17-0 at the intermission. The Warriors rallied with 22 second half points and were driving for a possible go-ahead touchdown in the final minutes of the game when an interception halted the rally.
Quarterback Daniel Greek had three touchdown passes in the second half, a 29-yard strike to Kellen Moran, a six-yard pass to Jalen McCoslin and a 16-yarder to Moran. Greek hit 29-of-42 pass attempts for 257 yards and had one interception.
Moran was the Warriors' top receiver with seven catches for 105 yards and McCoslin had nine catches for 85 yards. Steele Doss was Liberty Christian's leading rusher with 71 yards on seven carries.
Liberty Christian closes the season with a 3-8 record. San Antonio Antonian is now 8-3 and will face Plano Prestonwood Christian in the regional round next Saturday.