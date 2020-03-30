Denton ISD has found the new man to lead the Guyer football program.
Rockwall head coach Rodney Webb was announced as the Wildcats' next head coach in a press release on Monday morning. Webb will become just the second head coach in Guyer history.
"I'm really excited to become a part of the Guyer family," Webb said in a phone interview with the Denton Record-Chronicle. "I can't wait to be able to meet everybody in person. We're fixing to have a lot of fun."
Webb compiled a 61-30 record in seven seasons at the helm of the Yellowjackets, winning a playoff game every year.
Most recently in 2019, Webb guided Rockwall to a 12-3 mark that included an appearance in the Class 6A Division I semifinal.
"It wasn't shocking that somebody of that quality wanted to come to Denton," Denton ISD athletic director Joey Florence said in a phone interview. "We've got a tremendous program at Guyer and in Denton ISD. To attract that quality of candidate with his track record and reputation is unbelievable."
Webb takes over for John Walsh, who resigned unexpectedly earlier this month.
Walsh had been the head coach of the Wildcats since their first season in 2006 and led Guyer to four state title game appearances and two state championships.
"There are a lot of traditions that I have to honor and protect that are in place right now in that program," Webb said. "I'll say this. I've got to be me. I'm not coming in there to be John Walsh. I've got to be Rodney Webb. Because of that, I have a way I'm comfortable operating, so there's going to be some change, as there would be inevitably any time there's a head coaching change.
"But I'm not going to go in there and screw anything up, either. What I like to think is I'm going to be able add value to this program. I hope to be able to leave it better than I found it."
Guyer is coming off a 14-2 campaign and a trip to the 6A Division II title game.
The Wildcats lost to Austin Westlake 24-0 after starting quarterback Eli Stowers suffered a knee injury in the first quarter that knocked him out for the remainder of the game.
"He knows what kind of talent and program Guyer has and the reputation they have," Florence said. "That was part of his attraction to come here. He wants to win a state championship. And he knows how to do that. Although he hasn't won one yet, he's been knocking on the door. He's going to bring that pedigree. He knows how to win big games."
Prior to Rockwall, Webb served as the head coach at Mesquite Horn for five seasons, making the playoffs each year. Webb also spent five seasons as the head coach at Royse City, crafting a 44-16 record to go along with a Class 3A state semifinal appearance at Texas Stadium in 2004.
In addition to his extensive resume on the field, Webb is also the president of the Texas High School Coaches Association.
"That's one of the highest honors you can get as a high school football coach in Texas," Florence said. "He is extremely well-respected and popular. And he's also a winner."