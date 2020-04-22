Rockwall wide receiver coach Jordan Johnson has been hired as the offensive coordinator at Guyer, head coach Rodney Webb confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
Johnson had been with Webb at Rockwall since 2014 and played collegiately at LSU. He will now be tasked with helping Webb install an up-tempo, spread offense that will feature more passing than the Wildcats have done in the past.
“Jordan is a young guy and is very charismatic,” Webb said. “He knows the offense as well as anybody. He’s got six years under his belt. He is a tremendous communicator, has tremendous relationship skills and has tremendous knowledge and a very good way of imparting knowledge onto players.”
During Rockwall’s run to the Class 6A Division I semifinal last year, Johnson helped develop five-star phenom Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who went on to become a Sports Illustrated All-American.
The Ohio State signee hauled in 108 catches for 2,161 yards and 35 touchdowns last season. He averaged 7.2 receptions, 144.1 yards and 2.3 touchdowns per game.
“Jaxon is a really good player, make no mistake, but Jaxon would tell you if he was on the phone right now that coach Johnson had a lot to do with his development as a football player, route runner and as a complete player,” Webb said. “Jordan has already been leading some Zoom sessions with our quarterbacks, and I’ve been really impressed with the handle he’s got on those kids and teaching them offensively.”
Guyer’s three leading receivers from 2019 — Seth Meador, Travis Romar and Brandon DeLeon — are all set to graduate.
That trio combined for 2,475 of the Wildcats’ 3,194 total receiving yards and 27 of their 36 receiving touchdowns last year.