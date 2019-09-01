Rubin Jones spent a whole lot of time getting to know Matt Braeuer long before Braeuer joined North Texas coaching staff in the fall of 2018.
That relationship, one that was built largely when UNT’s newest assistant was a member of the staff at the College of Charleston, paid dividends for the Mean Green over the weekend when they picked up a commitment from Jones.
The 6-4 guard from Houston Yates announced his decision on Twitter following a visit to the school. Jones talked about the reasons behind his choice on Sunday.
“I have the best relationship with the coaching staff at North Texas among the schools that recruited me, and their style of play fits me,” Jones said. “I like to play up-tempo.”
Braeuer spent two years on the
College of Charleston’s staff before arriving at UNT.
“Coach Matt has been recruiting me for a long time,” Jones said. “I have known him for a couple of years. He knows my whole family.”
Braeuer sold the highly recruited guard on continuing his career with the Mean Green and becoming the first player in UNT’s 2020 recruiting class. Oral commitments are non-binding. The early signing period begins on Nov. 13.
Jones was offered a scholarship by more than a half dozen schools and cut his list to UNT, Louisiana Tech and Tulsa before committing to the Mean Green. He was also offered a scholarship by UTEP.
Jones was intrigued by the opportunity for early playing time because of the way UNT’s roster is constructed. The Mean Green have two key guards who will be seniors this fall in Roosevelt Smart and DJ Draper.
Smart and Draper have helped lead UNT’s resurgence under Grant McCasland the last two years. The Mean Green have posted back-to-back seasons with at least 20 wins and won the College Basketball Invitational at the end of McCasland’s first campaign in 2018.
“That influenced me,” Jones said. “They have some really good guards leaving.”