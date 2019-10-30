Seth Littrell liked everything he saw from his defense in the first half of North Texas’ loss to Charlotte last week, when the Mean Green gave up a single touchdown to one of Conference USA’s top offenses.
It’s what transpired from that point on that was all too familiar for UNT’s head coach. The Mean Green gave up big play after big play, including a 34-yard strike from Chris Reynolds to Victor Tucker with 18 seconds left that sunk the Mean Green in a 39-38 loss.
“The intensity and focus were there,” Littrell said of UNT’s play early on. “Guys were flying around with no hesitation. In the second half, once the ball got rolling in the other direction, we got hesitant. We were missing gaps and assignments.
“We have a role as coaches to put the players in position to be successful. When we do, they have to perform and make plays.”
Finding that balance hasn’t been as simple as it sounds for UNT heading into its homecoming game against UTEP on Saturday.
The Mean Green have enjoyed some solid moments, including holding UTSA to a field goal in a 45-3 win earlier this season.
Those high points have been far too rare for UNT, which has allowed at least 39 points in four games. Those struggles have left the Mean Green needing three wins in their last four games just to become bowl eligible after a 3-5 start.
That wasn’t where UNT expected to be a few months ago. The Mean Green have won nine games in back-to-back seasons and were picked to win Conference USA’s West Division in the league’s preseason poll.
There are a host of reasons UNT finds itself with its back against the wall. A defense that has struggled after being hit hard by graduation is near the top of the list.
UNT is allowing 33.2 points per game, up from 24.2 last year while seeing its big-play production drop. The Mean Green have forced seven turnovers and posted 17 sacks, well off their pace from a year ago when they posted 22 turnovers and 34 sacks.
UNT forced four of its turnovers this season in its blowout win over UTSA.
“It’s a combination of things,” defensive coordinator Troy Reffett said. “We lost two really good players up front, two really good linebackers and two really good players in the back. There is a little bit of a deficiency everywhere. The question is how do you overcome that.”
UNT’s success last season was largely a product of the pressure schemes Reffett ran. The Mean Green featured a stout defensive line and a pair of linebackers who combined for 15 1/2 sacks in E.J. Ejiya and Brandon Garner.
The pressure UNT created led to opportunities for cornerbacks Kemon Hall and Nate Brooks, who combined for 11 interceptions.
Ejiya and Hall were first-team All-Conference USA selections, while Brooks was a second-team pick.
UNT hoped a few key transfers, backups who moved into the starting lineup and a handful of freshman recruits would fill the voids those players left.
Sophomore linebacker KD Davis is UNT’s leading tackler with 68 stops. That success story has been all too rare in terms of the Mean Green’s new starters.
UNT’s staff believes several of the freshmen from a highly regarded recruiting class have bright futures. They just don’t believe several of those players are ready to fill key roles.
UNT has largely abandoned the pressure concepts that made its defense effective last season as a result. The Mean Green’s staff doesn’t believe it has the players to make those schemes effective.
Reffett said he has rarely called man-to-man coverage schemes since a loss to Cal in the third week of the season.
“We are younger this year and have made some mistakes,” UNT safety Khairi Muhammad said. “There are no excuses. We have to go out there and get the job done.
“We are 100% confident in coach Ref and everything he does.”
Charlotte scored 18 points in the fourth quarter and hit on a 37-yard pass over the middle to set up its game-winning strike to Tucker.
UNT had players in position to make plays on each of those long passes but didn’t convert. The Mean Green made those plays last season when they were at the top of their game.
“The coaches have the same message as last year,” nose tackle Dion Novil said. “We are not executing the calls. That’s the only reason we have struggled.”
Those struggles have set Reffett and UNT’s staff back to the drawing board. The Mean Green have adjusted their approach in the hope it will get them back to where they were last season, when UNT’s defense played a key role in a run to the New Mexico Bowl.
So far, nothing has worked.
“We teach and mentor. They prepare and perform,” Reffett said. “It has to work together, and it’s not working right now. We have to do a better job of teaching and mentoring. They have to do a better job of performing.”