As Ryan coach Dave Henigan wrapped up his postgame speech after last weekend’s playoff win in Abilene over Lubbock Coronado, he shared with his players a secret he’d been keeping under wraps: the Raiders would host Abilene Cooper at 3 p.m. on Friday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex for their Class 5A Division I Region I semifinal.
Naturally, his players erupted. Not only is this their second playoff game at home in three weeks, but it’s the Raiders’ ninth game in Denton. And they can thank Henigan, who has been winning flips like crazy this postseason.
“Every time you do it, there’s awkward silence. One person is mad, and the other person is not,” Henigan said. He’s won three flips this postseason, including one to play on a Thursday against Granbury and another to get the home locker room at Abilene Christian. “It’s nice that you don’t have to get on a bus and drive for three hours; you can just drive for eight minutes. You still have to go win, but it could have played out differently for us.”
Rather than flip a coin, Henigan and Cooper coach Aaron Roan settled their playoff details over the phone using a book that lists every school in Texas. Henigan picked a school, and Roan had to guess if the last digit of that school’s zip code was odd or even. Roan lost, guaranteeing the game would be in Ryan’s backyard.
It also guarantees that the Raiders won’t have to travel far from home if they keep winning playoff games. The next round will be against either Colleyville Heritage or Birdville.
Home-field advantage is huge in a game like Friday’s. Cooper (11-1) beat Azle 35-28 at a neutral site and boasts one the more prolific rushing attacks in the state. Running back Noah Garcia is a sure-fire headline grabber with 2,338 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns. Against Azle, he rushed for 256 yards and five touchdowns.
“They are really good. The running back gets a lot of press. But it all starts up front,” Henigan said. “Their offensive line is big and physical, and their tight ends are big and physical. They are very formation-oriented, so you need to be able to recognize that and line up. If that back gets rolling and finds a crease, he’s gone. Defensively, they are also really good.”
The Cougars forced seven turnovers against Azle, so Ryan’s emphasis this week will be on protecting the football. Ryan had two interceptions last week against Coronado, but neither really factored into the game.
The Raiders had jumped out to a 28-0 lead after the first quarter.
Alabama commit Drew Sanders rushed for 76 yards with two touchdowns in that game. He also caught five balls for 101 yards and another score and had six tackles, one sack and five quarterback hurries on defense. Emani Bailey rushed for 160 yards and three scores to give him nearly 1,100 rushing yards with 18 touchdowns this season.
“They are going to run it and try to keep our offense off the field. We have to be ready for that,” Henigan said. “We have to play our best, and if we do that, we’ll live with the results.”