You have reached your limit of three free articles in a 30-day period. If you'd like to read on, please check out our day pass, weekly or annual pricing options. If you already are a subscriber, please log into your account for unlimited access to our coverage.
Thank you for supporting local journalism.
ARLINGTON — Ryan has been knocking at the door for so long now that it felt like this had to be the year the Raiders finally barged in. It wasn’t, and the latest unanswered knock was the most gut-wrenching.
Down by six points with two seconds left and needing the miracle of all miracles, quarterback Seth Henigan’s desperation pass to the end zone fell incomplete on Friday as Alvin Shadow Creek escaped with a 28-22 win in the Class 5A Division I state championship game at AT&T Stadium.
Ryan (15-1) got itself into position to steal a win when Ja’Tavion Sanders hauled in a 26-yard touchdown pass with 1:14 left on the clock, followed by a huge stop by the Raider defense.
Ryan took over at its own 38-yard line and quickly marched to the Shadow Creek 25 before time ran out.
“[Drew Sanders] got his hands on the ball, and that kid knocked it out,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “It was a good play by them and almost a big play by Drew and Seth [Henigan]. It’s a game of inches, and it’s tough. That’s four or five years in a row where we’ve been knocking at the door.
Ryan wide receiver Ja'Tavion Sanders (1) catches a pass for a touchdown, while being defended by Shadow Creek defensive back Chanceller Byers (24) at AT&T Stadium, Friday, December 20, 2019, in Arlington, Texas.
Ryan wide receiver Ja'Tavion Sanders (1) catches a pass for a touchdown, while being defended by Shadow Creek defensive back Chanceller Byers (24) at AT&T Stadium, Friday, December 20, 2019, in Arlington, Texas.
Ryan coach Aaron De La Torre consoles Ryan linebacker Ahmad Terry (10) after they are defeated by Shadow Creek at AT&T Stadium, Friday, December 20, 2019, in Arlington, Texas.
Jeff Woo
Ryan had lost in the state semifinals in each of the previous three seasons. This was its first title game appearance since 2010. While Ryan’s offense made things interesting in the closing minutes and nearly came away with a win, the Raiders found themselves having to play catchup because of stingy Shadow Creek defense that was bent on shutting down one of the top offenses in the state.
Ryan amassed just 57 yards in the first half as it went into the break trailing 14-8. The score could have been much worse at that stage of the game had it not been for Ryan’s own defense, which got two clutch interceptions from Billy Bowman Jr.
Ryan’s lone score in the first half was a 98-yard kickoff return by Tra Smith.
ARLINGTON — Seth Henigan was under constant duress. Emani Bailey had few holes to run throug…
“That’s a good football team; give them credit,” Henigan said. “They got after us, especially in the first half. But our kids are resilient, and I’m proud of them. They battled back.”
Shadow Creek looked to have put the nail in Ryan’s coffin when it scored on its first possession of the second half to take a commanding 21-8 lead. Ryan answered with a touchdown run by Drew Sanders, but the Sharks scored again with 3:08 left in the game to set up the wild ending.
Ask me about any of my fondest memories from childhood, and it will always involve me, my da…
Shadow Creek improves to 31-1 in its first two varsity seasons. It’s the programs first state title; the Sharks lost to Highland Park in last year’s title game. Quarterback Kyron Drones led the Sharks on Friday with 152 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Ryan finished with 250 total yards.
“We believe in Raider magic and believed we could come back. We had our opportunity at the end, but the chips didn’t fall how we wanted them to,” Seth Henigan said.
Alvin Shadow Creek 28,Ryan 22
Denton Ryan
8
0
7
7
—
22
Alvin Shadow Creek
7
7
7
7
—
28
SC — Kyron Drones 1 run (Eric Landverde kick)
DR — Tra Smith 98 kickoff return (Drew Sanders run)
SC — Randy Masters 36 punt return (Eric Landverde kick)
SC — Kyron Drones 1 run (Eric Landverde kick)
DR — Drew Sanders 2 run (Riley Nuzzo kick)
SC — Kelvon Brown 8 run (Eric Landverde kick)
DR — Ja’Tavion Sanders 26 pass from Seth Henigan (Riley Nuzzo kick)