Ryan rolled up 517 yards on Thursday, and that was just by halftime.
The result was a convincing 56-19 win over Granbury in a Class 5A Division I playoff opener at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. Emani Bailey rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns on four carries while Alabama pledge Drew Sanders caught three passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns.
Billy Bowman Jr., a Texas commit, added a 54-yard punt return for a touchdown and had 82 receiving yards with another score. Seth Henigan completed 12 of his 17 passes for 330 yards and three scores.
The Raiders (11-0) turned to their backups after halftime and finished the game with 659 total yards.
They’ll play the winner of El Paso Eastwood and Lubbock Coronado next week in the area round.
“Coming into the playoffs, it’s a different mindset. We’re 0-0, and we’re just having fun out here as a team,” Bailey said. “Everybody is back healthy, and we were very effective. We’re just doing what we do best, which is win.”
Ryan left little doubt which direction this game would go. Bailey scored on a 4-yard run 52 seconds into the game. Sanders followed not even five minutes later by hauling in a 30-yard touchdown pass from Henigan. After Granbury’s next drive stalled, Bowman returned the ensuing punt 54 yards for another score to extend the lead to 21-0 with 4:43 left in the first quarter.
The Raiders scored four more times before Granbury finally got on the scoreboard late in the first half. That surge was highlighted by a 79-yard touchdown pass from Henigan to Sanders and a 54-yard touchdown strike to Bowman.
Sandwiched in between that was a 54-yard touchdown run by Bailey.
Bailey’s third touchdown run came from 30 yards out and pushed Ryan’s lead to 56-7 at the half.
Overall, Ryan pieced together a balanced attack that saw it rack up 378 yards through the air with 10 different receivers while adding 281 more yards on the ground. Ke’ori Hicks, who has been nursing an injury, returned to the lineup and added 66 yards and a 22-yard touchdown run on five carries.
Devin Ramirez came in off the bench in the second half and finished with 94 rushing yards.
“We did what we should have done,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “We dominated at half, and a lot of people got to play in the second half. They loaded up the box and gave us some easy throws, so we took it. Ke’ori ran well, and so did Emani. And we were flying around on defense. There were a lot of good things tonight.”