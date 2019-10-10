Scoring 50 and 60 points nearly every week will give any team a ton of confidence. But after five games, what the Ryan Raiders really need is someone who can test them.
Coach Dave Henigan thinks that opponent will be in town Friday.
In a critical showdown between two of the three remaining unbeaten teams in District 4-5A Division I, Ryan (5-0, 2-0) will host Colleyville Heritage (3-2, 2-0) at 7 p.m. at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. Both teams are on the heels of back-to-back lopsided wins to open district play and will be looking to maintain that momentum in the race for the district title.
“[Colleyville Heritage] is the best team we’ve played this year, and we’re excited to have a challenge like that in front of us,” Henigan said. “We need one of those four-quarter battles, and we’re going to get that this week.”
Ryan, ranked No. 3 in Class 5A Division I, and Heritage combined for 51 first-half points in last year’s meeting before the Raiders pulled away for a 45-30 win. The victory catapulted Ryan to its fourth straight district crown, while Heritage was sent into a bit of a tailspin, as it finished .500 down the stretch before losing in the first round of the playoffs.
But the Panthers have the look of a drastically improved team on both sides of the ball. Their only losses are to Class 6A powerhouses Southlake Carroll and Euless Trinity. Against 5A teams, they’ve surrendered just 10 points defensively. This includes pitching shutouts over their last two games.
It’s that defensive resurgence that has Henigan and company scratching their heads trying to game plan against.
“They’re running a defense that a lot of teams in the Big 12 are running. It’s a 3-3 stack dime, basically, where they play with five defensive backs,” Henigan said. “They’re dropping eight a lot, and you don’t know if they’re playing Tampa 2, 3-deep five under, if they’re trapping their corners, or if they’re playing man free. It’s very multiple, and it all looks similar a lot of times before the ball is snapped. We have to be ready.”
Holding Ryan’s offense in check would be a huge coup for the Panthers.
Heritage comes in averaging 30.6 points per game offensively compared to Ryan’s 53.2 and 415.8 yards per game. Raiders quarterback Seth Henigan is 65 yards away from 1,000 passing yards, and through five games, has tossed 17 touchdowns to just two interceptions. Billy Bowman Jr. has 17 catches for 310 yards and six scores.
Heritage is led by Chad Turner’s 21 receptions for 313 yards and three scores. Braxton Nash has 307 rushing yards.
“We will have a good plan,” coach Henigan said. “At least, that’s what we think. We will find out.”