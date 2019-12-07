FRISCO — Colleyville Heritage came into Saturday’s Class 5A Division I Region I final with the distinction of having matched up with and challenged Ryan better than any team has up to this point.
In the rematch, the Raiders and running back Emani Bailey made Heritage look like everyone else.
Leaning on a punishing ground game that was borderline unstoppable, Ryan rolled to a 56-10 win at The Ford Center at The Star to advance to the state semifinals for the fourth year in a row. Bailey, a Louisiana-Lafayette pledge, rushed for a season-high 275 yards and three touchdowns. He added a fourth score in the passing game to finish with 331 all-purpose yards.
Ryan (14-0) will face Frisco Lone Star in a battle of unbeatens at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Allen Eagle Stadium.
“I have a million things in my tank,” Bailey said of his big night. Ryan beat Heritage 35-9 on Oct. 11 “This season isn’t over with. I want to go back to work Monday and do what we do best and never give up.”
Bailey was the catalyst for everything Ryan did Saturday. He ripped off a 60-yard run on Ryan’s first play from scrimmage to set up the Raiders’ first score. His three rushing touchdowns went for 39, 48 and 22 yards, and he finished the game averaging 13.75 yards per carry.
His 48-yard receiving touchdown came midway through the third quarter and gave Ryan a 42-3 lead.
But he wasn’t the only one who had a big night. Alabama pledge Drew Sanders threw for a touchdown and rushed for three more. His passing touchdown came two plays after Bailey’s big run to start the game as he found Billy Bowman Jr. for a 14-yard score to help Ryan strike first.
After Bailey’s first touchdown of the night, Sanders added a 3-yard touchdown run to give Ryan a 21-3 lead going into the second quarter. From there, Bailey and Sanders continued to trade touchdowns as Ryan rattled off 35 straight points.
Because of the duo’s performance, Ryan has scored at least 56 points in all four of its playoff games.
“I’m just proud of our kids. It’s hard to beat someone twice, and that’s a good football team that we just dominated,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “I’m proud of the preparation our coaches had and proud of the way the kids played.”
Lost in the offensive onslaught was how solid Ryan’s defense was. The Raiders held Heritage without a touchdown until the closing minutes of the fourth quarter. The Panthers finished with 240 yards but only mustered 69 going into halftime as Ryan built an insurmountable lead.
Ryan heads into next week’s state semifinal with a defense that’s giving up an average of 10.42 points per game. The Raiders will be looking for their first state title game appearance since 2010.
“Give Colleyville Heritage credit. They made it a game in the first half the last time we played them,” Henigan said. “But we wanted to start fast today, and we did that.”