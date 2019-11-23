ABILENE — Making the drive to Abilene doesn’t bother the Ryan Raiders one bit.
For the third straight year, the Raiders waltzed into Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium and unloaded on Lubbock Coronado for a 56-14 win on Saturday in a Class 5A Division I Region I area-round playoff game.
Ryan (12-0) rolled up 557 yards, churning out 305 of those yards and six of its eight touchdowns on the ground, and built a 28-point lead going into the second quarter. After battling through an uncharacteristic lull for most of the third, the Raiders scored twice in 29 seconds to put the game away.
The win all but guarantees Ryan won’t have to travel far from home for as long as it can keep winning. The Raiders host Abilene Cooper at 3 p.m. on Friday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
A win against Cooper would set up a rematch with Colleyville Heritage or Birdville.
“A lot of people wish they were in our position right now,” Ryan senior running back Emani Bailey said. “We’re going to keep working hard and get better in practice every day.”
In three playoff meetings against Coronado, Ryan has combined to score 155 points. In 2017, they won a slugfest, 69-49. Last year, they won 30-0. Bailey was a big reason for the Raiders’ success and continued that trend Saturday. The Louisiana-Lafayette pledge rushed for 160 yards and scored three times on runs of 15, 5 and 20 yards, respectively.
His 5-yard run with 56 seconds left in the third quarter came one play after Ryan blocked a punt deep in Coronado territory and extended the Raiders’ lead to 49-14. It was also one of two touchdowns in a 29-second span. Alabama pledge Drew Sanders scored the other one on a 55-yard touchdown run.
Previous to that stretch, Ryan had back-to-back drives end with interceptions — both in the third quarter. Coronado had also scored once to trim the Ryan lead to 35-14.
Not to be outdone in Ryan’s offensive clinic was Sanders. The two-way star rushed for 76 yards and caught five passes for 101 yards while scoring three times. His lone touchdown reception was a 52-yard strike over the middle of the field in the second quarter from Seth Henigan, who threw for 243 yards despite his two interceptions.
Henigan also caught a touchdown pass, one of several trick plays Ryan attempted on the day.
Ryan has now scored 56 points in back-to-back playoff games.
“This was a good game against a good team, and we started fast,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “They deferred, and we went right down and scored. We got the ball back and scored again, and then we got the onside kick and scored. It was quick; our kids played hard on both sides [of the ball].”