A battle of one-upmanship broke out Thursday night between Ryan teammates Billy Bowman Jr. and Drew Sanders. The clear loser out of that showdown was the Grapevine Mustangs.
Bowman, a Texas commit, and Sanders, an Alabama pledge, accounted for six first-half touchdowns, including an electrifying 61-yard punt return by Bowman, as the unbeaten No. 3 Raiders cruised to a 61-13 win at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex to win their 49th straight regular-season game.
Bowman had two receiving touchdowns and the punt return while Sanders caught a touchdown pass and ran for another. Sanders also threw for a touchdown on a shovel pass, which incidentally, went to Bowman.
“Every time I scored, he was the first one to me. And every time he scored, I was the first one to him,” Bowman said. “We were encouraging each other until the very end. I definitely felt like [the team] was hitting on all cylinders.”
The win was big for Ryan (9-0, 6-0 District 4-5A Division I), which is on the verge of winning its fifth straight district title. But they aren’t the only unbeaten team in the district. Should Birdville (6-2, 5-0) beat Colleyville Heritage on Friday night, it would set up a winner-take-all showdown next week.
Ryan wide receiver Drew Sanders (16) carries the ball, while Grapevine defensive back Blake Maserang (28) chases after him at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Thursday, October 31, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Ryan wide receiver Drew Sanders (16) carries the ball and scores a touchdown, while being defended by Grapevine defensive back Dylan Hohenberger (38) at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Thursday, October 31, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Ryan wide receiver Drew Sanders (16) catches a pass and avoids being tackled by Grapevine defensive back Dylan Hohenberger (38) at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Thursday, October 31, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Ryan quarterback Seth Henigan (17) carries the ball, while being defended by Grapevine defensive back Keegan Courtney (26) at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Thursday, October 31, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Ryan running back Emani Bailey (9) carries the ball and avoids being tackled by Grapevine defensive back Keegan Courtney (26) at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Thursday, October 31, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Ryan quarterback Seth Henigan (17) throws a touchdown pass to Ryan wide receiver defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (2), while being rushed by the Grapevine defense at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Thursday, October 31, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Ryan linebacker Drew Sanders (16) sacks Grapevine quarterback Austin Alexander (9) at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Thursday, October 31, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Jeff Woo
“We know each other. We played twice last year and we played the year before in the playoffs,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said of Birdville. “We’ve played them several times in the last two or three years, so we are familiar. It’s a good program, tough team … physical, and good quarterback. We are very familiar with each other.”
Henigan was quick to point out, however, that his team is going to enjoy this latest win first. The Raiders didn’t play any of their starters in last week’s win over Carrollton R.L. Turner, a game that was called just before halftime due to inclement weather with Ryan leading 42-0. On Friday, the starters appeared to be chomping at the bit en route to racking up 560 yards of offense. Defensively, Ryan held Grapevine to 25 yards in the first half while racing out to a 45-0 halftime lead.
Grapevine (5-4, 3-3) didn’t score its first touchdown until late in the third quarter.
Sanders got the scoring started for Ryan when he stepped in as a wildcat quarterback on Ryan’s opening drive and ran up the middle for a 7-yard touchdown. With the team leading 10-0, Bowman ran a punt return back 61 yards for a touchdown, then opened the second quarter when he took a short pass for another score.
By that point, Ryan’s lead was 24-0. Bowman added his third touchdown with 8:40 left in the first half off a pass from Sanders. Sanders countered by hauling in a 42-yard touchdown pass from Seth Henigan.
Henigan threw for 269 yards and three touchdowns. Emani Bailey rushed for 109 yards and a score.
“It’s like I told the kids, our challenge is to play at our standard,” coach Henigan said. “I thought we did. We played really well in all phases. It was a very clean first half, especially after we took them out after the first series of the second half and started subbing. I really thought we played well on both sides of the ball and in the kicking game.”
Ryan 61,Grapevine 13
Grapevine
0
0
6
7
—
13
Denton Ryan
17
28
7
9
—
61
DR — Drew Sanders 7 run (Riley Nuzzo kick)
DR — Riley Nuzzo 27 FG
DR — Billy Bowman Jr. 61 punt return (Riley Nuzzo kick)
DR — Billy Bowman Jr. 8 pass from Seth Henigan (Riley Nuzzo kick)
DR — Billy Bowman Jr. 6 pass from Drew Sanders (Riley Nuzzo kick)
DR — Drew Sanders 42 pass from Seth Henigan (Riley Nuzzo kick)
DR — Emani Bailey 0 run (Riley Nuzzo kick)
DR — Del’Shun Neal 32 pass from Seth Henigan (Riley Nuzzo kick)
GV — Caleb Texada 6 run (kick failed)
DR — Riley Nuzzo 32 FG
GV — Jackson Cunningham 39 pass from Derek Engel (Braxton Russell kick)
DR — Martin Rodriguez 13 run (run failed)
GV
DR
First Downs
10
27
Rushing Yards
31-62
31-220
Passing Yards
145
340
Passing
9-21-0
22-31-0
Punts-Avg
8-36.50
2-23.50
Penalties
2-20
8-75
Fumbles-Lost
1-0
0-0
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — DR: Emani Bailey 8-109, Devin Ramirez 9-71, Drew Sanders 3-22, Martin Rodriguez 5-18, Zach Oyer 2-5, Seth Henigan 2-0, TEAM STAT 2--5, GV: Caleb Texada 8-29, Nick McWilliams 4-16, Alijah Steele 1-15, Austin Alexander 11-7, Eliot Hanson 4-3, Derek Engel 1-2, Colton Wilder 1--1, Jacob Edwards 1--9.
Passing — DR: Seth Henigan 16-23-0-269, Martin Rodriguez 5-7-0-65, Drew Sanders 1-1-0-6, GV: Derek Engel 5-10-0-96, Austin Alexander 4-11-0-49.
Receiving — DR: Del’Shun Neal 5-90, Drew Sanders 2-70, Aaron Dixon 3-61, Ja’Tavion Sanders 2-39, Josh Watts 3-30, Tra Smith 1-28, Billy Bowman Jr. 3-18, Jack Hines 2-4, Emani Bailey 1-0, GV: Jackson Cunningham 3-87, Jacob Edwards 1-34, Ben Gair 1-10, Griffin Edwards 2-8, Garrett Wright 1-4, Caleb Texada 1-2.