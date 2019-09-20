CORINTH — Princeton rode Jalaydon Hill’s 145 rushing yards and two scores to top Lake Dallas 31-21 Friday night in Lake Dallas.
Hill capped his night with a 22-yard run with just five minutes remaining to drop Lake Dallas to 0-2 in District 7-5A (II) play.
Lake Dallas coach Mike Young said Friday’s game mirrored last week’s 27-21 loss at Frisco Reedy, as his defense was unable to get off the field, especially late in the fourth quarter.
“I just think we got worn down defensively because we’re not running enough plays on offense. We’re not getting enough first downs,” Young said. “The offense puts us in that spot again … You’ve got to make plays. We didn’t make any plays.”
Lake Dallas compiled just 215 yards of offense Friday night, and were led by Trevor Moon’s 126 passing yards. The Falcons rushed for just 89 yards.
Lake Dallas wide receiver Hunter Hope (18) hauls in a pass in front of Princeton defensive back Robby Ogolla (6) for a touchdown in the 2nd quarter during their game at Falcon Stadium Friday, September 20, 2019, in Lake Dallas, Texas. Photo by Al Key/For the DRC
Lake Dallas defensive back Kobe Minor (9) upends Princeton wide receiver Kendall Johnson (2) in the 1st quarter of their game at Falcon Stadium Friday, September 20, 2019, in Lake Dallas, Texas. Photo by Al Key/For the DRC
Lake Dallas defensive back Kobe Minor (9) blocks an extra poit attempt in the 1st quarter of their game with Princeton at Falcon Stadium Friday, September 20, 2019, in Lake Dallas, Texas. Photo by Al Key/For the DRC
Lake Dallas defensive backs Kobe Minor (9) and Kalan Ferguson cause Princeton wide receiver Kendall Johnson (2) to fumble in the 1st quarter of their game at Falcon Stadium Friday, September 20, 2019, in Lake Dallas, Texas. Photo by Al Key/For the DRC
Lake Dallas wide receiver Hunter Hope (18) breaks free of Princeton defenders with help from Fabian Nava (19) during the 1st quarter of their game at Falcon Stadium Friday, September 20, 2019, in Lake Dallas, Texas. Photo by Al Key/For the DRC
Lake Dallas quarterback Trevor Moon (16) makes a pass on the run in the 2nd quarter during their game with Princeton at Falcon Stadium Friday, September 20, 2019, in Lake Dallas, Texas. Photo by Al Key/For the DRC
Lake Dallas wide receiver Hunter Hope (18) eludes Princeton defenders with help from Fabian Nava (19) during the 2nd quarter of their game with Princeton at Falcon Stadium Friday, September 20, 2019, in Lake Dallas, Texas. Photo by Al Key/For the DRC
Lake Dallas defensive lineman Junior Flores (44) blocks a pass by Princeton quarterback Isaiah Sadler (13) during the 2nd quarter of their game at Falcon Stadium Friday, September 20, 2019, in Lake Dallas, Texas. Photo by Al Key/For the DRC
Lake Dallas quarterback Trevor Moon (16) drags Princeton defensive back Jeremiah Hickmon (4) for a touchdown in the 1st quarter during their game at Falcon Stadium Friday, September 20, 2019, in Lake Dallas, Texas. Photo by Al Key/For the DRC
Lake Dallas, however, struck first Friday when Moon ran in from 24 yards to give the Falcons an early 7-0 lead. Hill answered a few moments later to shrink that lead to 7-6.
Princeton’s Isaiah Sadler connected with Daniel Torres early in the second quarter on a 29-yard score to give the Panthers a 14-7 lead. Moon led Lake Dallas back, finding Hunter Hope for a 67-yard touchdown to tie the game.
One of the few plays Lake Dallas made came after the half when Kobe Minor returned a Stadler interception for a touchdown giving Lake Dallas a 21-17 lead.
The lead lasted just four minutes as Sadler connected with Ryan Parker for a 9-yard score to put Princeton ahead 24-17.
“We probably had at least five other plays offensively that we just didn’t hit,” Young said.
Young said Princeton loaded the box against his Falcons Friday, “daring” Moon to throw the ball. Young said he expects to see more of the same moving forward.
“It’s going to keep getting like that more and more,” he said, “and we’re going to have to start making plays in the passing or it’s going to be really hard sledding running the ball."
Moon led Lake Dallas with 35 rushing yards on nine carries. Trevor Lindsay had 22 yards on five carries.
Lake Dallas (1-3, 0-2) will get a much needed bye week before heading to Denison on Oct. 4.
Young, while noting he is not a fan of bye weeks during district play, said the break will allow his team additional time to prepare.
“I know it helped us a lot last year … Like I told them, we just need to take advantage of it, get better and get ready to play. If we go down there and beat Denison in Denison we’re right back in it.
“We just have to use these next two weeks to get better and go down there and play a good game.”
Princeton 31,Lake Dallas 21
Princeton
6
11
7
7
—
31
Lake Dallas
7
7
7
0
—
21
LD — Trevor Moon 24 run (Anthony Patti kick)
PN — Jalaydon Hill 39 run (Nico Ledesma kick failed)
PN — Daniel Torres 29 pass from Isaiah Sadler (Kendall Johnson pass from Isaiah Sadler)