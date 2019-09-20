Trevor Moon
Lake Dallas quarterback Trevor Moon (16) drags Princeton defensive back Jeremiah Hickmon (4) for a touchdown in the first quarter Friday at Falcon Stadium in Lake Dallas.

 Al Key/For the DRC

CORINTH — Princeton rode Jalaydon Hill’s 145 rushing yards and two scores to top Lake Dallas 31-21 Friday night in Lake Dallas.

Hill capped his night with a 22-yard run with just five minutes remaining to drop Lake Dallas to 0-2 in District 7-5A (II) play.

Lake Dallas coach Mike Young said Friday’s game mirrored last week’s 27-21 loss at Frisco Reedy, as his defense was unable to get off the field, especially late in the fourth quarter.

“I just think we got worn down defensively because we’re not running enough plays on offense. We’re not getting enough first downs,” Young said. “The offense puts us in that spot again … You’ve got to make plays. We didn’t make any plays.”

Lake Dallas compiled just 215 yards of offense Friday night, and were led by Trevor Moon’s 126 passing yards. The Falcons rushed for just 89 yards.

Princeton 31, Lake Dallas 21

Lake Dallas, however, struck first Friday when Moon ran in from 24 yards to give the Falcons an early 7-0 lead. Hill answered a few moments later to shrink that lead to 7-6.

Princeton’s Isaiah Sadler connected with Daniel Torres early in the second quarter on a 29-yard score to give the Panthers a 14-7 lead. Moon led Lake Dallas back, finding Hunter Hope for a 67-yard touchdown to tie the game.

One of the few plays Lake Dallas made came after the half when Kobe Minor returned a Stadler interception for a touchdown giving Lake Dallas a 21-17 lead.

The lead lasted just four minutes as Sadler connected with Ryan Parker for a 9-yard score to put Princeton ahead 24-17.

“We probably had at least five other plays offensively that we just didn’t hit,” Young said.

Young said Princeton loaded the box against his Falcons Friday, “daring” Moon to throw the ball. Young said he expects to see more of the same moving forward.

“It’s going to keep getting like that more and more,” he said, “and we’re going to have to start making plays in the passing or it’s going to be really hard sledding running the ball."

Moon led Lake Dallas with 35 rushing yards on nine carries. Trevor Lindsay had 22 yards on five carries.

Lake Dallas (1-3, 0-2) will get a much needed bye week before heading to Denison on Oct. 4.

Young, while noting he is not a fan of bye weeks during district play, said the break will allow his team additional time to prepare.

“I know it helped us a lot last year … Like I told them, we just need to take advantage of it, get better and get ready to play. If we go down there and beat Denison in Denison we’re right back in it.

“We just have to use these next two weeks to get better and go down there and play a good game.”

Princeton

6

11

7

7

31

Lake Dallas

7

7

7

0

21

LD — Trevor Moon 24 run (Anthony Patti kick)

PN — Jalaydon Hill 39 run (Nico Ledesma kick failed)

PN — Daniel Torres 29 pass from Isaiah Sadler (Kendall Johnson pass from Isaiah Sadler)

LD — Hunter Hope 62 pass from Trevor Moon (Anthony Patti kick)

PN — Nico Ledesma 36 FG

LD — Kobe Minor interception return (Anthony Patti kick)

PN — Ryan Parker 9 pass from Isaiah Sadler (Nico Ledesma kick)

PN — Jalaydon Hill 22 run (Nico Ledesma kick)

 

PN

LD

First Downs

21

11

Rushing Yards

42-147

25-89

Passing Yards

230

126

Passing

14-31-2

10-21-1

Punts-Avg

4-28.00

6-32.83

Penalties

9-75

6-61

Fumbles-Lost

1-1

2-2

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — LD: Trevor Moon 9-35, Lindsey Lindsey 5-22, Ike Onyekwere 7-18, Fabian Nava 2-8, Kobe Minor 1-4, Godwin Ugochukwu 1-2, PN: Jalaydon Hill 29-145, Junior Ombati 4-14, Kendall Johnson 5-5, Isaiah Sadler 2--7, Team Stat 2--10.

Passing — LD: Trevor Moon 10-21-1-126, PN: Isaiah Sadler 14-31-2-230.

Receiving — LD: Hunter Hope 6-108, Jaden McGrew 3-15, Fabian Nava 1-3, PN: Daniel Torres 8-150, Junior Ombati 1-25, Noah Leonard 1-20, Devin Peoples 1-13, Ryan Parker 1-9, Jalaydon Hill 1-8, E.J. Iluobe 1-5. 

