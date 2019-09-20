PONDER — Umbrellas popped open and closed throughout the contest Friday night in Ponder, but not even the occasional rain could help S&S Consolidated slow the Lions’ potent run game.
Behind running back Terrance Clark, with the help of quarterback Chase Taylor, Ponder (2-2) racked up 321 rushing yards to defeat the visiting Rams (0-4) 41-7.
“We’ve had a rough couple weeks and our kids were hungry to get back on the winning track,” Ponder coach Mike Bowling said. “The difference was getting [Clark and Taylor] back healthy. Our offensive line stepped up and controlled the game and that got us off to a good start.”
Clark finished the game with 204 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries, while Taylor totaled 91 rushing yards and a touchdown to go with 105 yards and one touchdown in the air. Clark’s total ended just 25 yards short of the school record for rushing yards in a game.
Taylor’s favorite target in the pass game was Demetri Stowers who caught four passes for 80 yards and one touchdown.
The offense ended the game with 426 yards and hit its stride early and often behind the duo of Taylor and Clark.
“I trust this team with all my heart and I’m happy we got back on top,” Clark said. “I noticed the defense flooded and so I just kept hitting the cut back, and I love [playing with Chase]. If I don’t get the ball I know Chase is going to pull it and run or throw it to one of our teammates. He’s like a little Kyler Murray.”
The defense also stood up to the challenge that the Rams posed. The visitors were led by a trio of running backs who had either 10 and 11 carries. Joey Baggs had 69 yards and one touchdown while Colby McSpedden had 55 yards of his own, but the Lions eliminated the pass game of S&S consolidated, only allowing four completions. For the game, the defense allowed only 13 first downs in the strong showing.
After making the Rams one-dimensional, Ponder feasted on defense and forced three turnovers while pitching a shutout in the final three quarters of the game.
“They were flying around and starting to tackle better,” Bowling said. “They made plays and were where they’re supposed to be. They played as a team, that’s what happened tonight.”
Last week, the Lions were without Clark and Taylor was hobbled, but the tandem hit their stride on Homecoming against S&S Consolidated. The entire team followed suit, playing a complete game and putting Ponder back on track to being a threat in the area.
Clark and Bowling echoed the same belief in the team after the win and the group’s hunger was made apparent entering district play.
“I do see it [coming together],” Bowling said. “It’s day-by-day and it’s a rebuilding process, but the kids are responding well and they’ve had a great attitude all year. They’re really hungry to come together and get some victories.”
Ponder 41, S&S Consolidated 7
S&S Consolidated
7
0
0
0
—
7
Ponder
14
8
13
6
—
41
PD — Terrance Clark 9 run (Demetri Stowers pass from Chris Taylor)
SS — Joey Baggs 6 run (Suzy Griffin kick)
PD — Terrance Clark 11 run (pass failed)
PD — Chase Taylor 30 run (Cameron Carroll run)
PD — Demetri Stowers 47 pass from Chris Taylor (Cameron Carroll kick)
PD — Chase Taylor 17 run (kick blocked)
PD — Terrance Clark 58 run (kick failed)
SS
PD
First Downs
13
22
Rushing Yards
37-175
40-321
Passing Yards
48
105
Passing
4-18-1
6-13-0
Punts-Avg
5-28.20
2-31.50
Penalties
3-22
3-17
Fumbles-Lost
2-2
1-1
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — PD: Terrance Clark 18-204, Chase Taylor 14-91, John Sweeden 1-14, Cameron Carroll 1-12, Demetri Stowers 2-4, Christian Scott 1-2, Kris Hicks 3--6, SS: Joey Baggs 10-69, Colby McSpedden 11-55, Devin Jackson 11-29, Jake Reynolds 3-16, Blake Smith 1-4, Joey Carter 1-2.
Passing — PD: Chase Taylor 6-13-0-105, SS: Jake Reynolds 4-18-1-48.
Receiving — PD: Demetri Stowers 4-80, Oscar Martinez 2-25, SS: Blake Smith 1-31, Keane Ortega 1-14, Cooper Herron 1-6, Joey Carter 1--3.