AUBREY — Pilot Point quarterback Jacob Pitts was day-to-day all week after injuring his shoulder in Week 2. He didn’t look any worse for wear Friday, much to the chagrin of the Aubrey Chaparrals.
Pitts completed 13 of his 16 pass attempts for 191 yards and two touchdowns while also adding 91 yards and another score on the ground as the Bearcats scored 21-straight points to easily power past longtime rival Aubrey for a 48-27 win at Chaparral Stadium. Pitts led a ground attack that accounted for 299 of Pilot Point’s 490 total yards.
Aubrey, which only trailed by a touchdown with 7:35 left in the first half, turned the ball over five times in the loss.
“[Aubrey] does a great job coaching, but I thought our guys did good causing some of those turnovers,” Pilot Point coach Danny David said. “And we only had one turnover, and it was the first one we’ve had so far this year. The turnovers kept them from getting into a rhythm, and it was good for us.”
Pitts’ performance, in particular, was huge for the Bearcats, who had several players ejected from the game for targeting. This included Javon Bruce, who had 98 rushing yards and three touchdowns by halftime. Bruce didn’t get another carry, and the Pilot Point offense began struggling to open the second half.
That’s when Pitts kicked things into high gear. With his team leading 27-14, Pitts engineered a 10-play, 84-yard drive that chewed up the majority of the third quarter. He capped the drive with an 8-yard run to extend Pilot Point’s lead to 20 points. The drive was also set up by solid running from Jay Cox, who carried the ball 16 times for 83 yards.
Meanwhile, Aubrey (1-2) could not get out of its own way. This was a 7-7 game after the first quarter. Things quickly got out of hand, however, when Aubrey fumbled near the end of that frame and then had a pass intercepted with 10:11 to go in the half. Pilot Point converted both turnovers into scores, the first being a 4-yard run from Bruce. Bruce reached the end zone again not even two minutes later to extend the Bearcats’ lead to 21-7.
“The turnovers were very glaring. You just can’t turn the ball over to a team like that,” Aubrey coach Keith Ivy said. “We played extremely hard; our kids got after it. But you can’t keep giving teams like that chances over and over. We had a great chance right before halftime to make it a six-point game and had a touchdown called back on us. Regardless, we just couldn’t get back in the game.”
Despite the loss, Jose Noyola rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown for the Chaps. J.J. Cooked added 64 more rushing yards on the ground as Aubrey piled up 307 yards and scored two late touchdowns to snap Pilot Point’s scoring spree.
“We have a lot that we still need to work on and improve at,” David said. “It’s Week 3 and we are 3-0, so we’re going to enjoy this one. But we’ve got another tough one coming up against Gunter.”
Pilot Point 48, Aubrey 27
Pilot Point
7
20
7
14
—
48
Aubrey
7
7
0
13
—
27
PP — Javon Bruce 12 run (Sammy Giron kick)
AU — Jose Noyola 10 run (Landon Stewart kick)
PP — Javon Bruce 4 run (kick failed)
PP — Javon Bruce 3 run (Jacob Pitts run)
AU — J.J. Cooke 10 run (Landon Stewart kick)
PP — Javin Bruce 54 pass from Jacob Pitts (pass failed)
PP — Jacob Pitts 8 run (OMAR TREJO kick)
PP — Max Hollar 11 pass from Jacob Pitts (Jay Cox run)
AU — Martavious Hill 13 run (run failed)
PP — Javin Bruce 21 run (pass failed)
AU — Justin Gibby 10 run (Landon Stewart kick)
PP
AU
First Downs
22
20
Rushing Yards
45-299
42-240
Passing Yards
191
67
Passing
13-16-1
4-10-1
Punts-Avg
3-24.67
3-32.67
Penalties
9-103
3-24
Fumbles-Lost
0-0
5-4
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — AU: Jose Noyola 16-100, J.J. Cooke 11-64, Martavious Hill 3-37, Jaxon Holder 4-16, Justin Gibby 4-12, James Perry 2-7, Levi Moore 1-2, NATHEN TARABA 1-2, PP: Javon Bruce 12-98, Jacob Pitts 15-91, Jay Cox 16-83, Javin Bruce 2-27.
Passing — AU: Jaxon Holder 4-10-1-67, PP: Jacob Pitts 13-16-1-191.
Receiving — AU: Jose Noyola 1-37, Wyatt Dyer 1-18, Jackson Jennings 1-13, Landon Stewart 1--1, PP: Javin Bruce 2-62, Aydon Cox 1-40, Avery Smith 1-35, Coleton Beathard 2-34, Max Hollar 6-15, Jabari Anderson 1-5.