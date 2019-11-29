GRAHAM — Pilot Point knew it would have to climb a wall — Wall to be precise — if it wanted to advance in the 3A Division I football playoffs.
The Bearcats did just that, beating previously unbeaten Wall 26-7 on a wet Friday night at Newton Field in the region semifinals.
Pilot Point now plays district foe Brock in the Class 3A Division I Region I final at 7:30 p.m. next Friday, Dec. 6, at HEB ISD’s Pennington Field. The Bearcats won the regular season game against Brock, 20-14.
Wall beat Pilot Point 20-0 last year in bi-district. The Hawks were the top-ranked team in Division I coming into Friday’s game.
“It was just a great high school football game,” Pilot Point head coach Danny David said. “It was two teams just playing their hearts out. And you know, what excitement and what an atmosphere.”
He commended the fans from both schools and said he appreciated getting an opportunity to coach in a playoff game like this and seeing his players earn the shot to play in a game of this magnitude.
“It’s awesome, awesome,” he said. “Just a great feeling.”
Pilot Point played well across the board, but the defense made the largest difference Friday, keeping the Hawks out of the end zone for the final three quarters and forcing punts and turnovers and holding the Hawks on downs three times.
The Bearcats, now 12-1, came out strong, receiving the opening kick after the Hawks (12-1) deferred to the second half and scored their first touchdown on quarterback Jacob Pitts’ 53-yard pass to receiver Max Hollar. Pilot Point converted a two-point conversion on a Javon Bruce run and led 8-0 with 9:40 left in the first quarter.
Wall answered in 11 plays, scoring on a Cinch Dickey 7-yard run. The Hawks ran on each of the 11 plays. Will Ferreira’s extra point made it 8-7 with 4:04 left in the first quarter.
After a Bearcats punt, the Hawks drove from their 19 to the Pilot Point 20. The Bearcats stopped Wall quarterback Drew Morrison on fourth and less than a yard, pushing him back to the 21.
After an exchange of punts, Pilot Point scored on a 98-yard drive that consumed around four minutes of the clock. Javon Bruce scored on a 21-yard run with 1:40 left in the half. The big play on the drive was a 36-yard pass from Pitts to receiver Aydon Cox on third and nine from the Hawk 43. The Bearcats converted on a two-point conversion on a Hollar pass to Javin Bruce. Pilot Point led 16-7, a score the Bearcats took into halftime.
The Bearcats essentially put the game away with 5:19 left in the third when receiver Jabari Anderson scored on a 39-yard TD pass from Pitts (186 yards passing), on a play in which Anderson had to shake off tacklers to hit paydirt. Pilot Point opted to kick the point after, and after Omar Trejo’s kick sailed through the uprights, the Bearcats led 23-7.
Wall was stopped on downs on its next possession, at the 50, and the Bearcats drove to the Hawk 15 before settling for a Trejo 32-yard field goal early in the fourth to move ahead 26-7.