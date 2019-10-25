PILOT POINT — The atmosphere at Massey Stadium was a bit subdued Friday night for a program that just won its first district football championship in a decade. The Pilot Point Bearcats simply have higher ambitions.
Jacob Pitts threw for 291 yards and two touchdowns, Javon Bruce added a scoring run and the Bearcats defense kept coming up with big stops, helping Pilot Point overcome a sluggish outing on their way to a 24-0 win over Paradise.
The win gives Pilot Point (8-1, 5-0) the District 4-3A Division I title, the program’s first since 2009. The Bearcats have a bye next week before closing out the regular season at Bowie.
Despite notching the crown, the Bearcats kept title talk in check after their fourth shutout of the season, limiting Paradise (5-3, 1-3) to 185 yards total offense.
“They don’t give you rings for winning district,” said Pilot Point Coach Danny David. “We’d rather be focusing on the playoffs and we’ve got some things we need to clean up. I wish our bye week was earlier, but this will give us time to heal up and get ready for Bowie. We need to be crisp all around.”
The old adage that defense wins championships played out Friday for the Bearcats, who came up with three big fourth-down stops, helping the offense right itself against a team that stymied the Bearcats all night. Pilot Point hurt itself by allowing a blocked punt, committing six untimely penalties and fumbling the ball going into the endzone.
“Bend but not break,” David said of his team’s defense. “Their quarterback did a great job and they played us tough in the first half. We made some plays we had to, but we hurt ourselves, too, with a penalties. That kept us from getting our rhythm.”
Neither team could generate consistency on offense in the first half, and each team had opportunities with Pilot Point getting the only points of the first half on a broken play by the Paradise defense.
The lone score was started by a defensive stop by the Bearcats, who held on Paradise on a fourth-and-11 at the Pilot Point 25. Six plays later, Pitts rolled right and found Anderson along the sideline in the middle of traffic. Anderson was able to make the catch and somehow escaped a pack of defenders and sprinted down the sideline for a 60-yard catch and score with 3:33 left in the half.
Each team had other sustained drives but either defensive stands or mistakes ended each opportunity. Pacer Ryle blocked a Pilot Point punt on the first series of the game and the Panthers had the ball at the Pilot Point 10. Two plays later, Jack Ishmael scored from seven yards out, but the play was called back because of a penalty and the Panthers would eventually miss a field goal try.
But Pilot Point would dominate the second half, starting with its first possession. A 42-yard run by Bruce, who finished with 88 yards on 16 carriers, to the Paradise 2 set up his scoring run and the Bearcats were up 13-0.
Pilot Point’s defense came with a big stop on a Paradise fourth-and-2, and three plays into the fourth quarter, Aydon Cox and Pitts connected on a 58-yard catch-and-run to push the Bearcats’ lead to 21-0. The Bearcats would add a field goal midway through the fourth quarter to close out the scoring.
Cox finished with four catches for 103 yards.
Pilot Point 24, Paradise 0
Paradise
0
0
0
0
—
0
Pilot Point
0
7
6
11
—
24
PP — Jabari Anderson 60 pass from Jacob Pitts (J Gainzar kick)
PP — Javon Bruce 3 run (kick failed)
PP — Aydon Cox 58 pass from Jacob Pitts (Max Hollar run)
PP — J Gainzar 24 FG
PA
PP
First Downs
12
15
Rushing Yards
35-153
32-101
Passing Yards
32
291
Passing
3-16-1
12-18-0
Punts-Avg
3-33.33
5-26.20
Penalties
5-58
6-65
Fumbles-Lost
1-0
3-3
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — PA: Jace Essig 24-93, Wyatt Reeves 5-53, Jack Ishmael 2-5, Tristan Conner 1-1, Trein Cox 3-1, PP: Javon Bruce 16-88, Ish Harris 7-42, Javin Bruce 2-7, Jacob Pitts 7--36.
Passing — PA: Jace Essig 3-16-1-32, PP: Jacob Pitts 12-18-0-291.
Receiving — PA: Mitchell Sellers 1-35, Clayton Godwin 1-0, Tristan Conner 1--3, PP: Aydon Cox 4-103, Jabari Anderson 3-82, Max Hollar 1-61, Javon Bruce 1-17, Jay Cox 1-17, Javin Bruce 2-11.