VERNON — Bring on Wall.
Pilot Point will get another crack at Wall in the Class 3A Division I playoffs. The teams will meet in the regional quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov, 29, at Graham High School after Pilot Point beat an overmatched Slaton team 51-0 Friday night in the area round of the playoffs at Leo Brittain Field at Lion Stadium.
The Bearcats lost to Wall 20-0 in the bi-district round last year. The Hawks are the top-ranked team in Division I this year and are 12-0 after beating Shallowater 35-20 Friday.
The Bearcats, now 11-1, had no trouble with the Tigers, jumping to a 44-0 halftime lead. Quarterback Jacob Pitts led the way in those first two quarters, throwing for three touchdowns — two to wideout Max Hollar — and running for one TD. Jay Cox added a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown and Javon Bruce had a 1-yard TD plunge for the Bearcats’ other scores in the first half. Pitts, who had 252 yards passing, also converted a couple of two-point PAT runs. Javin Bruce was on the receiving end of the other touchdown pass.
Slaton, though, could not muster much of an offensive attack in the first half — or the night, for that matter. Again and again the Tigers ran the ball into the teeth of the Bearcat defense in the first two quarters, rarely with success. The Tigers had two first downs in the first half.
Pilot Point coach Danny David inserted his reserves in the second half. Cox scored on a 59-yard run on the first play of the third quarter to close out the scoring.
“I thought we came out here firing on all cylinders tonight,” David said. “Jacob was throwing the ball [well]. Guys were catching it. I thought it was just a great team effort. Defensively, we were really swarming to the ball. They had a lot of speed. We kind of got them before they ever got going.”
David and Pilot Point players are looking forward to another shot at Wall.
“I really don’t focus on rankings, really,” Pitts said after being reminded of Wall’s top ranking in the Division I. “Whoever wants it that night is going to get it.”