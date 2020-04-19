The uncertainty of the recruiting process and the upcoming football season due to the spread of the coronavirus weighed on Zhighlil McMillan's mind over the last few weeks.
The one thing the Frisco Independence wide receiver was sure of was that he could see himself playing at North Texas and back in Denton, where he spent part of his high school career.
That feeling led the former Guyer standout to commit to the Mean Green late Saturday night and eliminate the uncertainty that comes with the current situation in high school and college athletics.
COMMITTED 🟢⚫️ #meangreen pic.twitter.com/D5f3o497NX— Zhighlil McMillan (@Ajfootballkid) April 19, 2020
"I felt like North Texas was the best fit for me," McMillan said. "I like the school and the location. They will get me to good places."
The opportunity to wrap up a spot in UNT's class was also a key factor in McMillan's decision.
"They were taking only one receiver and offered eight people," McMillan said. "One was about to commit. If he committed, they would have been done taking receivers. I wanted to get a spot in the class."
McMillan, who is 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, caught 43 passes for 804 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first season at Independence after transferring from Guyer. He was recruited by UNT linebackers coach Galen Scott.
Louisiana-Monroe and Houston Baptist also offered McMillan a scholarship. McMillan could have waited until his senior season to see if more offers would have come his way but wasn't willing to take that risk at a time there is some uncertainty over if there will be a season in the fall.
The more McMillan considered the situation and learned about UNT, the more he believed the school is the best fit for him.
"Coach Scott showed me pictures of the school and told me how they could get me where I wanted to go," McMillan said. "North Texas is also close to home."
McMillan is the fifth player to commit to UNT in the class of 2021 and the first wide receiver. Recruiting website 247Sports has the Mean Green's class ranked No. 3 in Conference USA.