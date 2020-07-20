Spencer Sanders always had a knack for turning heads during his four seasons at Ryan.
The 2017 Texas Gatorade Player of the Year threw for more than 14,000 career yards while accounting for 172 total touchdowns, leading the Raiders to back-to-back state semifinal appearances. In May, Sanders was named to the Denton Record-Chronicle’s All-Decade football team.
Now the starting quarterback at Oklahoma State, Sanders was one of 30 Football Bowl Subdivision players named to the 2020 Davey O’Brien watchlist. The award recognized the top quarterback annually in college football.
Sanders is one of just eight sophomores on the list.
Last season, Sanders was named Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year by Big 12 coaches. He set an Oklahoma state record by throwing for 2,065 yards, even though he missed the final two games of the year.
Semifinalists for the award will be named on Nov. 10. Finalists are announced on Nov. 24, with the winner being announced on Dec. 10.
The 44th annual Davey O’Brien Awards dinner is scheduled for Feb. 15 in Fort Worth. Former Guyer running back Kaedric Cobbs was the recipient of the 2020 Davey O’Brien High School Scholarship worth $30,000.
Cobbs was honored at the event along with former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who won the Davey O’Brien last season.