RUSTON, La. — North Texas did just about everything it could have hoped for defensively in the early stages of its game against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
The Bulldogs scored on just two of their first six possessions against a Mean Green defense that has struggled for most of the season.
It was all downhill from there for UNT in a 52-17 loss to the Bulldogs at Joe Aillet Stadium.
Louisiana Tech rolled up 542 yards and scored touchdowns on five straight possessions.
“We left our defense on the field way too long,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “They had 93 snaps to our 58.”
The Mean Green came into the day with several key players out due to injury, including safety Taylor Robinson.
UNT couldn’t afford to leave its defense on the field but did just that while struggling to convert on third down. The Mean Green were just 2-of-11 on third down. Louisiana Tech had the ball for just over 39 minutes and took advantage against UNT’s defense, which came into the day allowing 32.4 points per game.
“We got a little fatigued and lost focus,” UNT safety Khairi Muhammad said. “The scheme is there. If we would have executed, we would have had a better outcome. I tip my hat to our defense. We went out there and fought.”
Briefly
- UNT was without several key players for its game against Louisiana Tech due to injury.
Safety Taylor Robinson and offensive linemen Jacob Brammer as well as running backs Evan Johnson and Oscar Adaway III were all injured in the Mean Green’s win over UTEP last week and did not play.
Nickel Makyle Sanders was also out. UNT lost offensive lineman D’Andre Plantin and defensive end Tuulau Sa’afi earlier in the year.
Robinson started UNT’s first nine games of the season and ranked third on the team with 54 tackles.
Chandler Anthony replaced Brammer, while Jameel Moore started in place of Robinson. Jaxon Gibbs replace Sanders.
- UNT wide receiver Jaelon Darden continued to move up on the Mean Green’s all-time receptions list. The junior came into the day ranked ninth in program history with 139 receptions. He jumped past Barry Moore and into a tie for sixth in program history with Ron Shanklin and John Love after catching five passes in the first three quarters to push his total to 144.