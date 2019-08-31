North Texas made dramatic strides defensively last fall.
The Mean Green felt like they took another key step forward on Saturday in a 51-31 win over Abilene Christian at Apogee Stadium.
UNT led 31-0 late in the first half and held ACU scoreless in the early going when the Mean Green put the Wildcats away.
“We came out ready to play,” cornerback Nick Harvey said. “The defense was ready to go. I saw a lot of great things.”
UNT gave up 456 yards, but a huge chuck of them came on a pair of long touchdowns late in the second half.
Billy McCrary broke free for a 69-yard touchdown, while Josh Fink caught a 64-yard touchdown pass from Luke Anthony.
UNT held ACU in check otherwise on a night it broke in several new starters, including linebackers Tyreke Davis and KD Davis as well as Harvey and fellow cornerback Cam Johnson.
Those players are ones UNT will lean on as it looks to continue the improvement it showed last season while allowing 24.2 points per game, down from 35.0 in 2017.
“Our defense is built to make plays and we did that pretty well in the first half except for a couple of drives late,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said.
UNT’s defense had done enough by then to ensure the Mean Green would cruise to the win.
Bussey shines in first game of senior season
UNT wide receiver Rico Bussey Jr. picked up where he left off last fall during the Mean Green’s season opener against Abilene Christian at Apogee Stadium.
The senior caught four passes for 156 yards and a touchdown in the first half alone.
Bussey hauled in a 57-yard pass from Mason Fine on UNT’s second drive of the game and later fought off two defenders while bringing in a 49-yard touchdown strike on a perfectly executed flea-flicker.
Bussey cracked the top 10 on UNT’s career receiving yardage list by halftime while pushing his total to 1,947 yards. The senior passed Pete Harvey (1,932 yards) and Marcus Camper (1,939 yards) to move into eighth place.
Bussey was a preseason All-Conference USA selection and led UNT in all three major receiving categories last season, when he finished with 68 receptions for 1,017 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Quick hits
- Five new assistant coaches made their debuts for UNT in its game against ACU. UNT Hall of Fame running back Patrick Cobbs and cornerbacks coach Clay Jennings coached their first games at their alma mater.
- Offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder, tight ends coach Adrian Mayes and linebackers coach Galen Scott also made their first appearance with the Mean Green.
- Former Denton Guyer standout J.W. Walsh returned to the city where he developed into an elite college prospect for UNT’s game against ACU. Walsh was a first-team all-state selection as a senior and is now ACU’s running backs coach.
- UNT scored on its opening possession of its game against ACU when tight end Jason Pirtle caught a 32-yard pass from Fine. The Mean Green scored on their first drive of the game in eight out of 13 games last season.
- Running back Loren Easly made his first appearance for the Mean Green since tearing the anterior cruiciate ligament in his left knee in UNT’s loss to Louisiana Tech in the fifth game of last season. Easly picked up a first down with a 1-yard run on third-and-1 from the ACU 25-yard line. Easly rushed for 386 yards and four touchdowns despite playing in just four games in 2018. He finished with 51 yards on nine carries against ACU.
- Several UNT players made their debuts on Saturday, including Nick Harvey. The South Carolina transfer started at cornerback in his first game with the Mean Green.
- One of the bigger questions UNT needed to answer heading into the offseason was who would take over at kicker following the departure of Cole Hedlund. Ethan Mooney won the job in fall camp and connected on all three of his field goal attempts. He hit two from 29 yards out and another from 21 yards away.