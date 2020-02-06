Detraveon Brown, a wide receiver from Louisiana who was involved in a signing day controversy with Ole Miss, has signed with North Texas.
Brown appeared at Shreveport Northwood's signing day ceremony Wednesday and said that he was signing with the Rebels.
It became apparent shortly after the ceremony that Brown did not receive a scholarship offer from Ole Miss.
UNT coach Seth Littrell indicated on his Twitter account late on signing day that the Mean Green had another player who was set to join their class.
Brown, a highly regarded three-star recruit, announced on Thursday morning that he has signed with UNT.
Brown did not immediately return a message seeking comment but did post a message on his Twitter account.
"Until yesterday, I was pretty sure that i was on my way to Ole Miss," Brown wrote. "This assumption was based on a verbal offer from the school and reassurance even into the final hours that I would receive my national letter of intent today. As you know, this is not the case. Words can't begin to describe the stress and disappointment that his has caused my family.
"However, I am still optimistic about my future as a college football player and will continue to strive to make my dream a reality."
Brown's mother, Vette Stephens, posted an apology on Facebook, according to the Shreveport Times.
“Good Morning,” Stephens' post said. “I want to publicly apologize, to every one that showed support for Detraveon Brown. It was a lack of communication. I feel that this is GODs way of saying, we have something bigger and better in place for you. So we will continue to focus on Detraveon Brown future. My son is smart, sweet and love the sport of FOOTBALL. God has a plan, and we will support him every step of the way. Thank You All so much for the support🤗”
The addition of Brown gave UNT the No. 1 recruiting class in Conference USA, according to 247Sports.
UNT was among a host of schools that recruited the 6-foot, 179-pound receiver, including Houston, Colorado State and Kansas.
UNT announced shortly after it signed Brown that it had wrapped up its 2020 recruiting class. The Mean Green signed 21 players who are all ranked as three-star prospects by 247Sports.
The addition of Brown could help UNT address a key need at wide receiver. UNT lost senior slot receiver Michael Lawrence to graduation after he finished second among Mean Green players in both receptions (48) and receiving yards (681) in 2019.
Outside receiver Rico Bussey Jr. was injured in UNT's third game of his senior season last fall. He is eligible to apply for a medical redshirt but is not expected to return.
Bussey's 21 career touchdown passes puts him in a tie for fourth in program history with Johnny Quinn, while his 1,941 receiving yards ranks ninth.
Brown is the second wide receiver to join UNT's class. The Mean Green signed Clear Brook Friendswood product Loronzo Thompson during the early signing period in December.
UNT heads into the 2020 season looking to bounce back from a 4-8 finish and 2019. The Mean Green failed to earn a bowl berth for the first time in four seasons under Littrell.