North Texas has produced what seems like an endless string of great running backs over the course of more than a decade.
There was Patrick Cobbs, then Lance Dunbar and Jeffery Wilson. All three went on to play in the NFL, along with Jamize Olawale, who was miscast as a wide receiver at UNT before becoming a fullback in the NFL.
UNT has a host of talented running backs who will carry on that tradition this fall. We take a look at those players today in our ongoing series on UNT's roster on a position-by-position basis.
Key returnees: Tre Siggers, junior; DeAndre Torrey, senior; Evan Johnson, senior; Nic Smith, senior; Oscar Adaway III, redshirt freshman; Dawson Nobriga, sophomore
Key losses: Loren Easly
Newcomers: Isaiah Johnson, Lubbock Cooper
Biggest unanswered question: One of the more intriguing storylines of UNT's 2019 season was the emergence of Siggers. The former Duncanville standout was a two-way player as a running back and defensive back in high school. He started out as a running back at UNT, shifted to safety and then moved back to running back before last season.
Siggers was terrific once he finally got his chance to carry the ball. He finished with 853 yards and six touchdowns before going down with a serious leg injury in a season-ending loss to UAB.
UNT coach Seth Littrell said at the time that he expected Siggers to be ready for the 2020 season. The question is if he will be anywhere as close to as effective as he was in 2019.
UNT has plenty of good options but is a better team with Siggers playing a key role.
Why 2020 production could be better: UNT leaned on the one-two punch of Siggers and Torrey late in the season. Torrey finished with 380 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 2019 after putting up 977 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns in 2018.
UNT is also high on Adaway's potential.
The bottom line is that UNT has plenty of capable running backs and should be productive no matter how close to 100% Siggers is this fall.
Why 2020 production could be worse: The status of Siggers is a concern, as is the Mean Green's offensive line. UNT's front was far from its biggest strength last season and the Mean Green return just one starting offensive lineman.
The departure of Mason Fine also won't help matters. UNT's quarterback was such a big threat and drew attention away from the Mean Green's running game.
UNT will have plenty of talent in its backfield but could take a step back due to other factors.
Overall outlook: There have been plenty of times over the last 20 years when there was concern over UNT's running back situation. That was the case after Dunbar, Wilson and other star players graduated.
UNT always seems to find the next in a long line of running backs to not only fill the void but also to continue the Mean Green's history of rolling out great players at the position.
UNT has plenty of options at running back and should have a solid running game again in 2020.
