As lopsided as Friday’s District 4-5A Division I opener between Ryan and Denton looks on paper, Raiders coach Dave Henigan and Broncos coach Billy Miller touted the same message this week: anything can happen in rivalry games.
For Ryan, the No. 2 team in Class 5A Division I, that means not leaving anything to chance and avoiding taking an opponent it hasn’t lost to in 20 years for granted.
For Denton, which won its opener only to be decimated in back-to-back outings, it means proving the nondistrict schedule doesn’t define who the Broncos will be by season’s end.
“It’s cliche, but everyone is undefeated,” Henigan said of the game, which is slated for 7 p.m. at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. “It’s a rivalry, and it’s on TV. So you can throw the records out.”
Ryan (3-0) has won 15 straight against the Broncos (1-2) dating back to 2000 and leads the all-time series 15-3. But a continued area of concern has been their inability to put Denton away earlier.
Two years ago, Ryan was clinging to a one-point lead in the second quarter before pulling away for a 42-13 win. Last year, the game was tied midway through the second quarter of what would eventually be a 48-7 win for the Raiders.
A chance to again frustrate one of the top teams in the state would be a monumental coup for Denton, which has been outscored 138-7 since gutting out a 37-34 win over Lake Dallas. A big reason for that has been turnovers. The Broncos have seven in three games.
In their last game against Frisco Independence, they turned the ball over twice while giving up 648 yards of total offense.
Meanwhile, Ryan has allowed only 13 points through three games and boasts the No. 2 defense in Class 5A among Dallas-Fort Worth area teams with an average of 154.3 yards against.
Offensively, Ryan is averaging just more than 420 yards per game and could see Alabama commit Drew Sanders return to the lineup. Sanders missed the last two games with an illness, though his absence did little to slow Ryan down.
“Everything we do is a conglomeration of everyone doing their job. We don’t have that one guy who can control the game, so it’s going to take all of them,” Miller said. “We know what we are up against. These kids have played against each other for years, and it’s always really exciting in the beginning stages of these games. We’re hoping to do that again this year.”
Henigan agreed about the importance of this game for both teams.
“Our kids need to focus on themselves and also understand that we’re starting over,” he said. “This is the race for the playoffs, and it starts with this game. [Denton] will be fired up to play us.”