Guyer and Argyle each improved to 3-0 last week with wins over North Crowley and Tyler Chapel Hill, respectively, maintaining their positions in the latest Dave Campbell's Texas Football poll.
The Wildcats throttled the Panthers 55-7 and stood pat at No. 7 in Class 6A. The Eagles, meanwhile, routed the Bulldogs 62-7 and held onto their No. 1 ranking in Class 4A Division I.
Ryan, which was off last week, is still No. 2 in Class 5A Division I. There was a major shakeup in 5A Division I, though, as Frisco Lone Star took down defending champion Highland Park 30-19 on the road. It was Highland Park's first home loss since 1998.
Lone Star, who was third in last week's poll, is the new No. 1 in 5A Division I, while Highland Park fell to No. 4.
The Raiders take on West Mesquite this week while Guyer and Argyle are off.
LEWISVILLE (AP) — Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school football rankings following Week 3, distributed by The Associated Press, with rank, team and team's record in parentheses, last week's result and last week's ranking:
CLASS 6A
Rank;School (record);Week 3 result; Prev rank
1. Duncanville (3-0);W: 35-14, Washington DC St. John's;1
2. Katy (3-0);W: 65-0, Aguilas Blancas,Mexico;2
3. Allen (3-0);W: 28-21, Coppell;3
4. Longview (3-0);W: 42-0, Tyler;4
5. Galena Park North Shore (2-1);W: 24-21, Spring Westfield;5
6. Austin Westlake (3-0);W: 58-7, Austin Akins;6
7. Denton Guyer (3-0);W: 55-7, North Crowley;7
8. Southlake Carroll (3-0);W: 48-7, Odessa Permian;8
9. Beaumont West Brook (3-0);W: 36-34, Houston Lamar;9
10. Converse Judson (3-0);W: 39-0, Harlingen;10
11. Cy-Fair (3-0);W: 56-0, Houston Northbrook;11
12. DeSoto (3-0);W: 49-0, Dallas Bishop Dunne;12
13. Arlington Martin (2-0);Idle;13
14. Spring Westfield (2-1);L: 24-21, Galena Park North Shore;14
15. Austin Vandegrift (3-0);W: 28-7, Round Rock Cedar Ridge;15
16. Humble Atascocita (2-1);W: 70-10, Humble Kingwood;16
17. The Woodlands (2-1);W: 20-14, Conroe Oak Ridge;17
18. Lake Travis (2-1);W: 52-10, Austin Bowie;18
19. Dickinson (2-1);W: 42-24, Pearland Dawson;19
20. Cedar Hill (1-2);W: 49-21, Mesquite Horn;20
21. Arlington (2-0);Idle;21
22. Cibolo Steele (3-0);W: 28-0, SA Churchill;22
23. Pearland (3-0);W: 45-0, Katy Cinco Ranch;23
24. Midland Lee (3-0);W: 72-7, EP Montwood;24
25. Klein Collins (3-0);W: 49-21, Klein Forest;25
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank;School (record);Week 3 result; Prev rank
1. Frisco Lone Star (3-0);W: Dallas Highland Park, 30-19;3
2. Denton Ryan (2-0);Idle;2
3. Alvin Shadow Creek (3-0);W: Alief Elsik, 63-7;4
4. Dallas Highland Park (2-1);L: Frisco Lone Star, 30-19;1
5. Lufkin (2-1);W: Redskins Del Estado, Mexico, 61-7;5
6. Angleton (2-0);W: Clear Brook, 45-7;6
7. Hutto (3-0);W: EP Del Valle, 38-14;7
8. Richmond Foster (2-1);W: Magnolia West, 50-28;8
9. Lancaster (2-1);W: South Grand Prairie, 42-27;9
10. SA Wagner (2-1);W: SA Sam Houston, 41-6;10
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank;School (record);Week 3 result; Prev rank
1. Aledo (2-1);W: Burleson Centennial, 63-30;1
2. Fort Bend Marshall (3-0);W: Houston Milby, 59-0;2
3. CC Calallen (3-0);W: Needville, 20-19;3
4. Manvel (3-0);W: Houston Sharpstown, 76-0;5
5. A&M Consolidated (2-0);Idle;6
6. Boerne Champion (3-0);W: SA MacArthur, 44-21;10
7. Huntsville (2-1);L: College Station, 29-13;4
8. Dallas South Oak Cliff (2-1);W: Wilmer Hutchins, 61-0;NR
9. Lubbock Cooper (2-1);L: Wolfforth Frenship, 61-53 (4 OTs);7
10. Port Neches-Groves (2-1);W: Tomball, 28-9;NR
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank;School (record);Week 3 result; Prev rank
1. Argyle (3-0);W: 62-7, Tyler Chapel Hill;1
2. Carthage (3-0);W: 38-6, Marshall;2
3. Waco La Vega (2-1);W: 21-7, Austin LBJ;3
4. Sealy (3-0);W: 14-0, Waller;4
5. Paris (2-1);W: 37-20, Gilmer;5
6. Decatur (3-0);W: 41-28, Midlothian Heritage;8
7. Columbia (3-0);W: 38-7, Sweeny;9
8. Dumas (3-0);W: 7-0, Wichita Falls;10
9. Brownwood (3-0);W: 28-14, Graham;NR
10. Springtown (3-0);W: 54-16, Glen Rose;NR
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank;School (record);Week 3 result; Prev rank
1. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (3-0);W: 48-17, Atlanta;1
2. Jasper (2-0);W: 42-14, Little Cypress-Mauriceville;2
3. Waco Connally (3-0);W: 21-20, China Spring;4
4. West Orange-Stark (2-1);L: 20-14, Newton;3
5. Lubbock Estacado (3-0);W: 35-14, Amarillo Caprock;6
6. Gilmer (2-1);L: 37-20, Paris;5
7. Midland Greenwood (3-0);W: 49-14, Shallowater;9
8. Sunnyvale (3-0);W: 57-41, Brownsboro;8
9. Robinson (3-0);W: 63-35, Troy;10
10. Bellville (3-0);W: 21-7, Stafford;NR
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank;School (record);Week 3 result; Prev rank
1. Grandview (3-0);W: Venus, 62-6;1
2. Malakoff (3-0);W: Mexia, 17-14;2
3. Cameron Yoe (2-0);W: Gatesville, 68-34;3
4. Wall (3-0);W: Midland Christian, 20-14;5
5. Gladewater (2-1);W: Center, 48-28;7
6. Jefferson (3-0);W: Arp, 38-8;9
7. Atlanta (1-2);L: Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 48-17;4
8. Bushland (3-0);W: Borger, 38-0;10
9. Rockdale (3-0);W: Lexington, 45-13;NR
10. Yoakum (1-2);L: Gonzales, 27-25;6
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank;School (record);Week 3 result; Prev rank
1. Newton (3-0);W: West Orange-Stark, 20-14;1
2. Canadian (3-0);W: Perryton, 48-0;2
3. East Bernard (3-0);W: Boling, 42-0;3
4. Abernathy (3-0);W: Wellington, 51-6;4
5. Gunter (2-1);W: Whitesboro, 49-7;5
6. Daingerfield (2-1);W: New Boston, 26-12;6
7. Holliday (2-1);W: Windthorst, 47-20;7
8. Rogers (3-0);W: McGregor, 53-20;8
9. Clifton (2-1);W: Maypearl, 45-0;9
10. Cisco (2-1);W: Breckenridge, 40-19;10