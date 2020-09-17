The Oxford English Dictionary defines nemeses as “long-standing rivals or archenemies.”
And, if the dictionary wanted, it could safely list Argyle vs. Waco La Vega as a perfectly acceptable example of the word.
For the fifth time in the past three seasons, the two juggernauts will collide on Friday night at Eagle Stadium. No. 1-ranked Argyle won the two regular season meetings in 2018 and 2019, but No. 2 La Vega has gotten the last laugh.
The Pirates have knocked the Eagles out of the playoffs in the region final each of the past two years. In 2015, La Vega edged Argyle 33-31 in the Class 4A Division I state title game.
If there is a team that has routinely had the Eagles’ number over the last five years, it has been the Pirates. And Argyle knows it.
“I’m not having to give any fire and brimstone speeches this week,” Argyle coach Todd Rodgers said. “They know who we’re playing, and they know the challenge of playing them.”
La Vega beat the Eagles 44-20 in the region final last year, scoring 21 unanswered points to build a commanding lead. Defensively, the Pirates grounded Argyle’s high-octane offense, holding the Eagles to just seven second-half points.
When the two teams met in Week 2 last year, Argyle came away with the 49-35 victory.
“We’re familiar with them,” Rodgers said. “It’s just a matter of two coaching staffs getting together, scheming and coming up with a good plan where teams are vulnerable, whether it’s offense or defense. You’re trying to exploit some mistakes you perceive them to be making and put your athletes in a position to exploit them.”
So far this season, Argyle has done that and more.
The Eagles are outscoring opponents 143-71, due in large part to the play of quarterback CJ Rogers. The senior has thrown for 711 yards and 13 touchdowns against no interceptions. He’s also scored two touchdowns on the ground.
“CJ is a good player,” Rodgers said. “He put a lot of work in [during] the offseason. He’s done everything that we’ve asked him to do plus. He’s learning and educating himself each and every offensive series. By no stretch of the imagination is he playing perfect, so he’s trying to improve his game, no different than other player on our football team.”
Defensively, Argyle will be tasked with slowing down La Vega’s vaunted rushing attack.
The Pirates ran for 391 yards in their region final victory last year, and their bruising style of play is one Rodgers knows the Eagles have to adjust to.
“We’re going to have to be physical and play with good pad level,” Rodgers said. “You have to conform to their game. It’s a very physical game and a run-oriented game. It’s only going to intensify since their quarterback is hurt. It’s a daunting challenge to slow a team that has won as many games as they’ve won by running the ball. We played them in 2015 in the state championship game, and there’s not much difference between then and now.”
Friday’s game will cap a gauntlet of a non-district slate for Argyle, which included the likes of defending 4A Division II champion Texarkana Pleasant Grove, as well as Celina and Decatur.
The Eagles are now one victory away from starting district play undefeated — a task Argyle has at times made look effortless.
But for Rodgers, the goal of scheduling elite opponents goes beyond eye appeal. He wants to make sure come November and December, his team is prepared for anything on the road to hopefully capturing a state title.
“There’s a preparation path for district,” Rodgers said. “Then, district gets you ready for the playoffs. It’s cumulative. I’m not going to be happy if we lose [this] game. There’s not one kid that is going to show up non-emotional that this game doesn’t matter. We’re trying to lay a foundation of success and build a big base for success.
“We need to play good teams. It takes heat to make steel. You’ve got to be in the kitchen cooking and preparing for that kind of stuff, or you’re never going to rise up during the game later on in the playoffs.”