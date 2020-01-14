Guyer and Argyle will represent the Denton area in the 21st Tom Landry Classic to kick off the 2020 football season.
The Wildcats will square off with Allen at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28 in the first game. Allen is 137-8 over the last decade, having won state titles in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2017.
Guyer, meanwhile, won state championships in 2012 and 2013 and was 14-2 and the Class 6A Division II state runner-up this year. The Wildcats fell to Austin Westlake 24-0 in the title game after losing quarterback Eli Stowers to a knee injury in the first quarter.
Stowers had surgery on Jan. 7 to repair the posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) in his left knee. His anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) was not damaged.
Guyer coach John Walsh said Stowers’ surgery went well, and he expects the dual-threat quarterback to make a full recovery.
The second matchup of the Tom Landry Classic will be Fort Worth Nolan against Argyle at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29. Nolan will make history by becoming the first private school to ever play in the Tom Landry Classic.
Argyle won a state championship in 2013 and was a state runner-up in 2011, 2014 and 2015. Wide receiver Cole Kirkpatrick (1,695 yards, 29 touchdowns) will be back for an Argyle team that was 13-1 and a Class 4A Division I regional finalist in 2019. Kirkpatrick was a first-team selection on the 4A all-state team.
Guyer, Argyle, Allen and Nolan have combined to win 15 state championships in the last 16 years. All four teams won a state title in the last seven years.