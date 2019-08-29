After a promising showing in their final scrimmage of the year, the Denton Broncos received a jolt of energy as they prepare for Friday’s season opener against Lake Dallas.
Denton’s defense was dominant in stretches in the scrimmage against Little Elm, scoring twice in the condensed game. While the new-look offense still has plenty to prove, Denton coach Billy Miller knows his defense is ready to keep the Broncos in position to win games from the start.
“I was ecstatic,” Miller said of the scrimmage. “[The] defense was flying around and the offense was moving the ball. If we can control the football and our defense can make plays the way they did on Friday night, then that’s a recipe for a lot of success.”
Reinvigorated by fresh faces, the Broncos’ defense head into their first game with a newfound confidence, especially along the back line. The two defensive captains anchor the secondary in juniors Xavier Darden and Devin Barnett.
“Our defense played way better and way faster than even I expected,” Darden said. “I knew we were going to be good, but we came out ready and made plays from early in the game.”
This defense will be tested immediately, as Denton faces a new-look Lake Dallas team. Both rosters have changed from last year’s meeting where the Falcons defeated Denton 46-28 in Denton.
Aside from Denton’s leading rusher Xylohn Posey and leading receiver Marcellus Lockley moving over the summer, the most notable change comes from Lake Dallas’ sideline.
Brandon Engel, who eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards as a junior last year, has moved to quarterback. The Air Force commit’s athleticism adds another dimension to the Falcons’ offense, but he could be sidelined.
Lake Dallas coach Michael Young confirmed Wednesday Engel would be a game-time decision. One of the Falcons’ starting offensive tackles, Jackson Berry, is out with an injury.
“They got the two superstars in [Kobee] Minor and Engel, and we have to account for them,” Miller said. “Those two guys are as good as anyone in the state, and if we can’t get a grip on those guys then we’re going to have a long night. We had an inkling Brandon was going to play quarterback, but we think we have a pretty good idea of how he’s going to play based on how Ryan [Depperschmidt] played for them [last year].”
Minor, Lake Dallas’ star safety, committed to Texas Tech over the summer and will lead the Falcons against a revamped Denton offense.
Lake Dallas has established, top-end talent to lead them into the season opener, but Miller is confident that his offense can hit its stride and his defense can continue to make plays.
“We’ve seen great defense win championships and we know we’re going to play great defense here at Denton High School,” Miller said. “We also know the offense is going to come along because we have dedicated players and coaches. I have no doubt that this program is on the upward swing.”