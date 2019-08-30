ARGYLE — Melissa quarterback Brandon Lewis lived up to the hype Friday night in the team’s high school football season opener against Liberty Christian.
Lewis, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 4A Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, came out on fire after a rainstorm that passed through a few hours before kickoff cooled the temperature considerably.
Lewis threw for 234 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for another score to lead Melissa to a 47-14 road victory over Liberty Christian. He completed 11 of 15 passes with no interceptions as the Cardinals (1-0) finished with 490 yards total offense. Runningback Xylon Posey rushed 11 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns as Melissa showed an explosive offense while defensively limiting Liberty Christian to two scores and 338 yards of offense.
The Warriors (0-1) had several drives deep into Melissa territory, but could only convert twice. Junior quarterback Daniel Greek completed 28 of 48 passes for 231 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The Warriors simply could not contain Melissa’s potent offense and were unable to get enough consistently with their own offense.
The game was a hard-hitting affair and each team watched one of its own players taken off the field on an ambulance stretcher.
Liberty Christian, which was coming off an 8-5 season and a trip to the TAPPS Division I state semifinals last year in head coach Steven Greek’s first campaign, fell behind quickly as the Cardinals mounted 409 yards of offense in the first half with Lewis accounting for more than half of that total. He threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 39 yards and one touchdown as Melissa opened a commanding 41-7 lead. Lewis’ 248 yards was more than Liberty Christian had as a team (191) in the first two quarters.
Liberty Christian opened the game with an impressive 12-play drive to the Melissa 8, but the Cardinals would block a Warriors field goal attempt and the ball was downed at the Melissa 39.
Posey lost five yards on his first carry, then made up for that on second down when he burst up the middle for a 66-yard touchdown run.
The Warriors went three-and-out and again Melissa struck quickly with Lewis firing a 46-yard TD pass over the middle to Tyler Burton.
Liberty Christian’s defense came up with a big stop on a Melissa fourth-and-two, pressuring Lewis into an incomplete pass at the Warriors 26. They would then capitalize when Greek connected with Jalen McCoslin on a 64-yard scoring pass that brought the Warriors to within 14-7 early in the second quarter.
But Melissa would score four times the rest of the half with Lewis throwing scoring passes to Burton and Antjuan Turner and runs by Posey—a 50-yarder up the middle—and a 1-yard run by Lewis.
Melissa needed just three plays to strike again in the second half with Chase Mapps catching a 35-yard TD pass from Lewis.
Liberty Christian’s second score came with 7:19 left in the third quarter when Greek fired a 9-yard strike to Bryson Werntz.
The Warriors next best chance to score came in the fourth quarter after Greek ran 28 yards on fourth and two to the Melissa 1. But indicative of the night it was for the Warriors, they lost 19 yards rushing and threw two incompletions, turning the ball over to Melissa.
Melissa 47, Liberty Christian 14
Melissa
14
27
6
0
—
47
Arg. Liberty Chr.
0
7
7
0
—
14
MS — Xylohn Posey 66 run (Luke Hansen kick)
MS — Tyler Burton 46 pass from Brendon Lewis (Luke Hansen kick)
LB — Jalen McCoslin 64 pass from Daniel Greek (David Kvistad kick)
MS — Brendon Lewis 2 run (run failed)
MS — Xylohn Posey 50 run (Luke Hansen kick)
MS — Antjuan Turner 65 pass from Brendon Lewis (Luke Hansen kick)
MS — Tyler Burton 1 pass from Brendon Lewis (Luke Hansen kick)
MS — Chase Mapps 35 pass from Brendon Lewis (kick failed)
LB — Bryson Werntz 9 pass from Daniel Greek (David Kvistad kick)
MS
LB
First Downs
19
22
Rushing Yards
31-259
24-107
Passing Yards
231
231
Passing
14-19-0
28-48-1
Punts-Avg
2-37.00
4-28.75
Penalties
9-112
3-9
Fumbles-Lost
2-0
2-1
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — LB: Truett Walker 7-43, Tye Strickland 6-35, Logan Moonier 4-24, Daniel Greek 5-9, Bryson Werntz 1-2, Kellen Moran 1--6, MS: Xylohn Posey 14-162, Brendon Lewis 8-39, Braedan Smith 3-35, Duece Gilmore 3-14, Antjuan Turner 1-6, Tyler Burton 1-5, Ashton Mitchell-Johnson 1--2.
Passing — LB: Daniel Greek 28-48-1-231, MS: Brendon Lewis 11-15-0-234, Duece Gilmore 3-4-0--3.
Receiving — LB: Jalen McCoslin 4-77, Kellen Moran 6-43, Tye Strickland 3-32, Elijah Williams 4-29, Logan Moonier 6-18, Bryson Werntz 2-18, Jared Bravenec 3-14, MS: Antjuan Turner 3-91, Tyler Burton 3-50, Ezra Monroe 3-39, Chase Mapps 1-35, Braedan Smith 1-19, Jack Richardson 1-4, Colton Wittwer 2--7.