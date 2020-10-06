Longtime Pilot Point coach Rob Best, who was an assistant during the Bearcats' 2009 state championship run, died Sunday. He was 71.
Best compiled a 35-28 record in six seasons at the helm of Pilot Point. He guided the Bearcats to a 10-3 record in 2014 that included a trip to the regional semifinals.
Pilot Point bowed out that year to eventual state semifinalist Mineola.
Prior to his tenure as head coach, Best served as an assistant at Pilot Point for six years. In 2009, the Bearcats went a perfect 15-0, knocking off Kirbyville 35-18 to claim the Class 2A Division I crown — their first state title since 1981.
Two years later, Best became Pilot Point's head coach when Blake Feldt left for a job at Buda Hays.
Best retired from coaching following Pilot Point's 2016 campaign, and in January of 2017, current Pilot Point coach Danny David was hired to replace him.
A lifelong member of the coaching industry, Best got his first head coaching job at Adamson High School in Dallas, where he coached football and baseball. He went on to be an assistant coach at UNT and later became the offensive line coach and running backs coach at Texas Tech for five years.
Best eventually became the offensive coordinator at Appalachian State and finished his college coaching career at the University of Buffalo before coming to Pilot Point.