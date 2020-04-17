Seth Littrell has taken on new roles as the country navigates its way through the shutdown caused by the spread of COVID-19.
Littrell isn’t just North Texas’ head coach, a husband and a father at this point.
He’s also the principal and physical education teacher at home, where he and his wife, Becca, have their school-aged children, Tripp and Elle, to tend to while their school is shuttered.
“Being able to spend quiet time with my kids has been awesome,” Littrell said. “If I’m not careful, I will be raising 116 other kids and not spending enough time with my own children. This time has helped me self-reflect and make sure there are times when I grab both kids, spend time with them and talk about our faith.
“It has been an important time and something we will remember. I want to carry on the good things that have happened in this time.”
Becca Littrell and the other coaches’ wives at UNT often bring their kids by to watch the end of practice, run around the field and visit with their fathers before they head into the North Texas Athletics Center to watch film and attend meetings.
“Coach Littrell is focused on having a family-oriented program,” said Mason Fine, UNT’s record-setting quarterback who graduated after last season. “He always talks about being a good husband and a good father.”
The global pandemic that has reshaped life in the United States has changed routines across the country. Littrell is no different. He’s finding different ways to connect with his family.
“I am learning how to do a lot of things with my kids that I didn’t think I would be able to do,” Littrell said. “I tried to work out a math problem with my little girl and had to ask my son to come help us out.
“It’s fun to watch my kids be interactive and do their classwork. I get to have breakfast, lunch and dinner with my family.”
Littrell has made the most of those opportunities while also keeping up with the challenges of an offseason unlike any in recent college football history.
UNT didn’t get a single on-field workout in over the course of what was supposed to be a very important set of spring drills. The Mean Green finished 4-8 last season and are looking to return to the form they showed while playing in bowl games in each of Littrell’s first three seasons.
UNT must replace Fine and has five new assistant coaches heading into next season.
Littrell has tried to navigate those challenges while also capitalizing on some unexpected time at home.
“You can use this time to spend with your family and build strong relationships,” Littrell said.
Like anything else, there have been a few challenges along the way.
“They want to social distance from me at times,” Littrell said. “It’s been different. This time has been awesome to grow as a family.”