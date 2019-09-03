North Texas coach Seth Littrell fully anticipates the Mean Green facing a far larger challenge when they take on SMU on Saturday than they did when they took on the Mustangs a year ago.
That’s partly why he put out the call to UNT fans to make the trip to Ford Stadium for the 6 p.m. game.
UNT hammered the Mustangs 46-23 last season in Denton, where the Mean Green have experienced some success against their longtime rival.
Playing in Dallas is another matter entirely.
UNT has won just once down in Dallas, and that was back in 1933. UNT is 1-24-1 against SMU on the Mustangs’ home turf. Those issues on the road are the big reason the Mean Green trail the all-time series 6-31-1.
The Mean Green are coming off back-to-back nine-win seasons and certainly look like they have the team to break through after hammering Abilene Christian 51-31 in their season opener last week in front of a crowd of 23,057 — the 10th-largest in the history of Apogee Stadium.
Littrell would love to see a big chunk of that crowd to make its way south.
“I was extremely proud of our fan base and students,” Littrell said. “The amount of energy and enthusiasm they had was really great, one of the best since I have been here. We need those fans to travel down to Dallas this next weekend and bring that same energy so our team can feed off it.”
Littrell has often talked about the opportunity UNT’s senior class has to establish a legacy. The group is well on its way after helping guide the Mean Green to bowl games in each of the last three seasons.
Those veteran players are well aware of how a win over SMU at Ford Stadium would add to their resume.
“You want to be Dallas’ team,” UNT cornerback Cam Johnson said. “This is a battle for who runs the city in a way. It’s a chance to get respect, not just at UNT but in Dallas overall.”
UNT’s fans have traditionally turned out in droves for games in Dallas. A large contingent of Mean Green fans have attended games at Ford Stadium since UNT and SMU resumed playing on a yearly basis in 2013.
UNT fans also came out in droves for the Mean Green’s two appearances in the Heart of Dallas Bowl. UNT beat UNLV at the Cotton Bowl at the end of the 2013 season in front of a crowd of 38,380 made up almost entirely of Mean Green fans.
UNT fell to Army in the 2016 Heart of Dallas Bowl with 39,117 fans at the same venue. UNT’s game against SMU in 2017 drew 24,638.
“Both teams are going to go out there excited to play,” Littrell said. “If you can’t get ready to play in this game, there are issues.”
Littrell is hoping that excitement will extend to UNT’s fan base as the Mean Green chase what would be a historic win.
“Coach Littrell talked to us about 1933 being the last time we won down there,” quarterback Mason Fine said. “That doesn’t matter and last year doesn’t matter. It’s a brand new season for SMU and UNT. You have to go into each new season with something to prove. It will be a fight.”
UNT could be without two key players
UNT could be without offensive lineman Elex Woodworth and tight end Kelvin Smith for the second straight week.
Both suffered injuries in the offseason and were not ready to play against ACU.
Veteran backup Thomas Preston III took Woodworth’s place, while Jason Pirtle filled in for Smith.
Woodworth started all 13 of UNT’s games at left guard last season and was expected to fill the same spot on the Mean Green’s front this year. Pirtle moved from wide receiver to tight end in the spring.
Littrell said the status of both Woodworth and Smith would be a game-time decision.
Pirtle named C-USA player of the week
Pirtle capitalized on his opportunity to play a larger role in UNT’s offense against ACU and was named the Conference USA offensive player of the week on Monday.
The Oklahoma native entered his junior season having caught just five passes in his career. He caught four passes for 88 yards and three touchdowns against the Wildcats.
Fine hit Pirtle for a 32-yard touchdown on the first offensive play of the game.
UNT trying to find focus on defense
UNT was up 31-0 on ACU before allowing the Wildcats to run up 31 points in three quarters.
Littrell and the Mean Green attributed that lapse to a lack of focus and fatigue.
“We didn’t play very smart as the game went on and we got fatigued,” Littrell said. “When it’s not 70 and sunny and you are not fresh, you have to focus in on doing your job. We didn’t do that over four quarters.”
UNT is trying to adjust to prevent those issues from coming up again this week in its game against SMU.
UNT had two new starting cornerbacks as well as two new linebackers in its lineup, including Johnson.
“Having our eyes right and discipline is something we are working on,” Johnson said. “We had some first-game jitters. We are correcting that.”
Littrell, SMU assistant share connection
Defensive coordinator Kevin Kane is in his first season at SMU and is a familiar face for Littrell.
Kane played at Kansas and graduated in 2006. Littrell was a graduate assistant at the school from 2002-04.
“They are mixing up their scheme very well,” Littrell said. “Kevin Kane does a great job.
“They are deep on the defensive line and their safeties will hit you. They have more length at corner than they have in the past.”