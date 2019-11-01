You have reached your limit of three free articles in a 30-day period. If you'd like to read on, please check out our day pass, weekly or annual pricing options. If you already are a subscriber, please log into your account for unlimited access to our coverage.
Thank you for supporting local journalism.
ARGYLE — Liberty Christian sent its seniors off in style Friday, as the Warriors dominated Addison Trinity Christian 62-28.
“We’re extremely proud of the seniors and their leadership this year, through a lot of adversity,” said Liberty Christian coach Steven Greek. “I just challenged them to come out tonight and make memories for one another. Whatever is going to happen in the playoffs is going to happen, but enjoy tonight and make the most of it, and they did that.”
Liberty Christian began making memories early, as Reid Rorick tied the game 7-7 with a 46-yard touchdown run. Trailing 14-7. Daniel Greek connected with Kelen Moran on a 73-yard score to tie the game at 14-14.
Colin Gamble then returned a Connor Williams interception 30 yards for a score to give the Warriors a 21-14 lead. Following a 2-yard score by Nathan Greek, Liberty Christian blocked a punt, recovering the ball in the end zone for a 35-14 lead in the second quarter.
Daniel Greek would throw for two more scores, connecting with Jalen McCoslin and Moran. Daniel Greek ended the night 15 of 25 for 314 yards and 5 scores.
Liberty Christian wide receiver Gabe Ramirez (3) wins the midair battle for the ball against Addison Trinity Christian defensive back Luke Tredennick (10) and takes it to the end zone for Liberty’s first touchdown Friday night in Argyle.
Liberty Christian defensive back Collin Gamble (7) holds the ball high as he high steps into the end zone after running through the Trinity Christian offense for a touchdown Friday night, November 1, 2019, in Argyle, Texas. Photo by Al Key/For the DRC
Liberty Christian defensive back Collin Gamble (7) looks back at his pursuers after intercepting a pass and running through the Trinity Christian offense for a touchdown Friday night, November 1, 2019, in Argyle, Texas. Photo by Al Key/For the DRC
Liberty Christian defenders Nathan Greek (11) and Micah Grizzle (19) pressure Trinity Christian quarterback Conner Williams (12) Friday night, November 1, 2019, in Argyle, Texas. Photo by Al Key/For the DRC
Liberty Christian defensive back Collin Gamble (7) intercepts a pass and runs though the Trinity Christian offense for a touchdown Friday night, November 1, 2019, in Argyle, Texas. Photo by Al Key/For the DRC
Liberty Christian wide receiver Gabe Ramirez (3) wins the midair battle for the ball against Addison Trinity Christian defensive back Luke Tredennick (10) and takes it to the end zone for Liberty’s first touchdown Friday night in Argyle.
Liberty Christian defensive back Collin Gamble (7) holds the ball high as he high steps into the end zone after running through the Trinity Christian offense for a touchdown Friday night, November 1, 2019, in Argyle, Texas. Photo by Al Key/For the DRC
Liberty Christian defensive back Collin Gamble (7) looks back at his pursuers after intercepting a pass and running through the Trinity Christian offense for a touchdown Friday night, November 1, 2019, in Argyle, Texas. Photo by Al Key/For the DRC
Liberty Christian defenders Nathan Greek (11) and Micah Grizzle (19) pressure Trinity Christian quarterback Conner Williams (12) Friday night, November 1, 2019, in Argyle, Texas. Photo by Al Key/For the DRC
Liberty Christian defensive back Collin Gamble (7) intercepts a pass and runs though the Trinity Christian offense for a touchdown Friday night, November 1, 2019, in Argyle, Texas. Photo by Al Key/For the DRC
Al Key
“Everything offensively, I believe, starts up front and we got our offensive line — we had some guys that were injured the last few weeks that came back — they did a great job protecting, and our receivers went up and they battled for the ball tonight,” Steven Greek said. “Just to see them compete they way they did tonight, I’d like to think that if they bring that every week, who knows what can happen.”
He also added that he was especially proud of how his defense and special teams contributed offensively.
“It was a total team effort,” Steven Greek said. “As a coach on senior night that’s what you want. A total team effort.”
Liberty Christian allowed 460 total yards of offense, but just 229 through the air by Williams. Trinity Christian rushed for 231 yards. The Trojans’ Kione Roberson had a game-high 115 rushing yards.
Liberty Christian (3-7), has a bye week next week, Steven Greek said, and will have wait to see how the playoff brackets take shape. He anticipates having to travel to either Houston or San Antonio, but the playoff picture will become clearer next week.
Liberty Christian 62,TCA-Addison 28
TCA-Addison
14
0
6
8
—
28
Arg. Liberty Chr.
28
14
20
0
—
62
TA — Markus Schumacher 15 pass from Conner Williams (Connor Wines kick)
LB — Reid Rorick 46 run (David Kvistad kick)
TA — Kione Roberson 58 run (Connor Wines kick)
LB — Kellen Moran 71 pass from Daniel Greek (David Kvistad kick)
LB — Jared Bravenec 2 pass from Nathan Greek (David Kvistad kick)