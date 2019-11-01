DRC_Trinity@Liberty2A.jpg
Liberty Christian defensive back Collin Gamble (7) intercepts a pass and maneuvers through the Addison Trinity Christian offense for a touchdown Friday night in Argyle. 

 Al Key/For the DRC

ARGYLE — Liberty Christian sent its seniors off in style Friday, as the Warriors dominated Addison Trinity Christian 62-28.

“We’re extremely proud of the seniors and their leadership this year, through a lot of adversity,” said Liberty Christian coach Steven Greek. “I just challenged them to come out tonight and make memories for one another. Whatever is going to happen in the playoffs is going to happen, but enjoy tonight and make the most of it, and they did that.”

Liberty Christian began making memories early, as Reid Rorick tied the game 7-7 with a 46-yard touchdown run. Trailing 14-7. Daniel Greek connected with Kelen Moran on a 73-yard score to tie the game at 14-14.

Colin Gamble then returned a Connor Williams interception 30 yards for a score to give the Warriors a 21-14 lead. Following a 2-yard score by Nathan Greek, Liberty Christian blocked a punt, recovering the ball in the end zone for a 35-14 lead in the second quarter.

Daniel Greek would throw for two more scores, connecting with Jalen McCoslin and Moran. Daniel Greek ended the night 15 of 25 for 314 yards and 5 scores.

Liberty Christian 62, Trinity Christian 28

“Everything offensively, I believe, starts up front and we got our offensive line — we had some guys that were injured the last few weeks that came back — they did a great job protecting, and our receivers went up and they battled for the ball tonight,” Steven Greek said. “Just to see them compete they way they did tonight, I’d like to think that if they bring that every week, who knows what can happen.”

He also added that he was especially proud of how his defense and special teams contributed offensively.

“It was a total team effort,” Steven Greek said. “As a coach on senior night that’s what you want. A total team effort.”

Liberty Christian allowed 460 total yards of offense, but just 229 through the air by Williams. Trinity Christian rushed for 231 yards. The Trojans’ Kione Roberson had a game-high 115 rushing yards.

Liberty Christian (3-7), has a bye week next week, Steven Greek said, and will have wait to see how the playoff brackets take shape. He anticipates having to travel to either Houston or San Antonio, but the playoff picture will become clearer next week.

Liberty Christian 62, TCA-Addison 28

TCA-Addison

14

0

6

8

28

Arg. Liberty Chr.

28

14

20

0

62

TA — Markus Schumacher 15 pass from Conner Williams (Connor Wines kick)

LB — Reid Rorick 46 run (David Kvistad kick)

TA — Kione Roberson 58 run (Connor Wines kick)

LB — Kellen Moran 71 pass from Daniel Greek (David Kvistad kick)

LB — Jared Bravenec 2 pass from Nathan Greek (David Kvistad kick)

LB — Collin Gamble 30 interception return (David Kvistad kick)

LB — 14 blocked punt recovery in end zone (David Kvistad kick)

LB — Kellen Moran 8 pass from Daniel Greek (David Kvistad kick)

LB — Jalen McCoslin 22 pass from Daniel Greek (David Kvistad kick)

TA — Kione Roberson 34 run (Connor Wines kick failed)

LB — Kellen Moran 36 pass from Daniel Greek (David Kvistad kick)

LB — Joshua Zabmili 30 pass from Daniel Greek (David Kvistad kick failed)

TA — Joel Smitherman 48 pass from Conner Williams (Conner Williams run)

 

TA

LB

First Downs

13

17

Rushing Yards

24-231

22-174

Passing Yards

229

316

Passing

11-31-1

16-27-1

Punts-Avg

8-34.63

3-48.67

Penalties

11-93

7-71

Fumbles-Lost

0-0

1-1

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — LB: Reid Rorick 6-72, Collin Gamble 2-47, Joshua Zabmili 2-30, Truett Walker 4-15, Steele Doss 4-4, Nathan Greek 2-4, Daniel Greek 2-2, TA: Kione Roberson 11-115, Joseph Nash 1-79, Joseph Nash 4-17, Conner Williams 5-7, Joseph Nash 2-7, Dylan Corbin 1-6.

Passing — LB: Daniel Greek 15-25-1-314, Nathan Greek 1-1-0-2, Steele Doss 0-1-0-0, TA: Conner Williams 11-27-1-229, Dylan Corbin 0-4-0-0.

Receiving — LB: Kellen Moran 6-163, Jalen McCoslin 4-92, Joshua Zabmili 1-30, Elijah Williams 3-22, Bryson Werntz 1-7, Jared Bravenec 1-2, TA: Joel Smitherman 4-128, Markus Schumacher 4-35, Daniel Delp 1-33, KJ Batista 1-18, Will Compton 1-15. 

Tags

