ARGYLE — Liberty Christian was able to overcome China Spring’s Emmanuel Abdallah’s 545 rushing yards to secure its first win of the season, topping China Springs 58-56 Friday night.
“Last year they took it to us, so we felt like we wanted to prepare the kids with a lot of film study and we had three great practices leading up to it,” said Liberty Christian head coach Steven Greek. “What I saw was what we emphasized. We executed ... it was crazy. It was a track meet.”
That track meet got started quick as Liberty Christian’s Nathan Greek gave the Warriors an early 14-8 lead with touchdown passes to Gabe Ramirez and Jalen McCoslin. Two more scores gave Liberty Christian a commanding 28-8 lead.
Abdallah and China Spring stormed back in the second quarter, as runs of 11 yards and and 88 yards closed the gap to 28-22 at halftime.
Nathan Greek connected with Kelen Moran late in the third quarter for a 49-yard score, but it was answered quickly by Abdallah’s 51-yard score to keep China Spring within distance at 35-29.
Nathan Greek and McCoslin connected again late in the third quarter to give Liberty Christian a 42-29 lead. Another touchdown pass from Greek, this time to Colin Gamble, pushed the Warrior lead to 49-36.
Liberty Christian received a late score from Truett Walker to secure the 58-56 victory.
Liberty Christian’s offense compiled 565 yards of total offense. Nathan Greek threw for 396 yards and six scores.
“I saw our [offensive] line come together. They’re starting to jell and that is critical for any offense,” Steve Greek said. “We were executing in the run game, our screen game we were doing some good things, and then when we needed to take a few shots they gave us time to do that and our receivers made some great plays.
Liberty Christian (1-4) will travel to Austin Hyde Park on Oct. 4.
Liberty Christian 58, China Spring 56
China Spring 8 14 14 20 — 56
Liberty Christian 7 21 14 16 — 58
SCORING SUMMARY
CS — K.J. People 26 pass from Brayden Faulkner (Major Bowden run)
LB — Kellen Moran 35 pass from Nathan Greek (David Kvistad kick)
LB — Jalen McCoslin 40 pass from Nathan Greek (David Kvistad kick)
LB — Tye Strickland 4 run (David Kvistad kick)
LB — Bryson Werntz 60 pass from Nathan Greek (David Kvistad kick)
CS — Brayden Faulkner 3 run (Karson Coe kick)
CS — Emmanuel Abdallah 88 run (Karson Coe kick)
LB — Kellen Moran 49 pass from Nathan Greek (David Kvistad kick)
CS — Emmanuel Abdallah 51 run (Karson Coe kick)
LB — Jalen McCoslin 20 pass from Nathan Greek (David Kvistad kick)
CS — Emmanuel Abdallah 82 run (Karson Coe kick)
LB — Collin Gamble 16 pass from Nathan Greek (David Kvistad kick)
CS — Emmanuel Abdallah 92 run (Karson Coe kick)
LB — David Kvistad 27 FG
CS — Emmanuel Abdallah 8 run (pass failed)
LB — Truett Walker 50 run (David Kvistad kick failed)
CS — K.J. People 30 pass from Brayden Faulkner (Karson Coe kick)
TEAM STATS
CS LB
First Downs 23 30
Rushing Yards 43-582 46-169
Passing Yards 181 396
Passing 15-32-2 25-39-1
Punts-Avg 3-37.67 3-41.00
Penalties 6-36 5-39
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — CS: Emmanuel Abdallah 31-545, Brayden Faulkner 6-21, Major Bowden 3-9, Jacob Kuligowski 1-4, K.J. People 1-3, Dawson Exline 1-0, LB: Tye Strickland 25-159, Truett Walker 3-57, Nathan Greek 18--47.
Passing — CS: Brayden Faulkner 15-32-2-181, LB: Nathan Greek 25-39-1-396.
Receiving — CS: K.J. People 3-66, Jordan Nevarez 5-52, Jacob Kuligowski 4-50, Major Bowden 3-13, LB: Kellen Moran 6-142, Jalen McCoslin 6-90, Bryson Werntz 3-70, Nate Montecure 5-49, Collin Gamble 3-45, Carson Reddell 1-1, Tye Strickland 1--1.