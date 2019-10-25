CORINTH — Lake Dallas’ furious second-half comeback against Lucas Lovejoy Friday at Lake Dallas High School came up a foot short, as the Leopards topped Lake Dallas 28-26.
Trevor Moon was called down just short of the goal on a potential game-tying two-point conversion. Lake Dallas coach Mike Young, however, isn’t so sure he didn’t get in.
“I’d like to see it. It’s too close to call it not good,” Young said following the game. “To me, if you don’t know, it’s got to be good and let the kids decide the game instead of your call deciding the game. Because your call decided the game ... it looked really close to me. It looked like to me like his elbow landed just on the line.”
Lake Dallas’ defense held Lovejoy (6-2) scoreless in the second half, and Young praised the unit’s effort and ability to keep Lake Dallas in the game.
“I thought the pass rush was really good in the second half,” Young said. “Offensively we did a good job ... we had the ball a lot, which helped. In a game like that when it’s raining and cold you can keep the offense on the sideline a lot for a long period of time, it makes it hard. That was the biggest part of helping our defense, offensively.”
And it was Lake Dallas’ (2-6) defense that gave the Falcons an early 7-0 lead following a fumble returned for a touchdown by Kobe Minor.
Lovejoy’s R.W. Rucker, who ended the night with 162 passing yards, 76 rushing yards and four scores, led Lovejoy to 28-unanswered points. Rucker connected with Reid Westervelt for a 9-yard score and then running in for a score from 11 yards out. Rucker then connected with Luke Mayfield on a 7-yard score and then another rushing score shortly before halftime.
Minor began the comeback for Lake Dallas after he sprinted in from 41 yards out less than a minute before halftime. Engel then ran in a score from 3 yards out with eight minutes to play before Moon led Lake Dallas down the field, scoring from a yard out.
Moon ended the night just 8 of 16 for 51 yards and 4 interceptions, but had 109 rushing yards and a touchdown.
“We played hard and I thought we overcame a lot of adversity,” Young said, adding that it was “heartbreaking” for the game to end on such a close call.
“It’s just one play short and about 6 inches,” he said.
With the season quickly coming to a close, Young wants his seniors to lead by example.
“Right now it’s not about [wins] and [losses], it’s about effort. Getting better,” Young said. “I told our seniors, regardless of record, their legacy won’t be defined by that, because these younger guys are watching them. It’s how they compete. Their effort.”
Lake Dallas will take on Braswell at 7 p.m. Friday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
Lovejoy 28, Lake Dallas 26
Lovejoy
7
21
0
0
—
28
Lake Dallas
7
7
0
12
—
26
LD — Kobe Minor 55 fumble return (Anthony Patti kick)
LJ — Reid Westervelt 12 pass from R.W. Rucker (Tyler Loop kick)
LJ — R.W. Rucker 11 run (Tyler Loop kick)
LJ — Luke Mayfield 7 pass from R.W. Rucker (Tyler Loop kick)
LJ — R.W. Rucker 6 run (Tyler Loop kick)
LD — Kobe Minor 41 run (Anthony Patti kick)
LD — Brandon Engel 3 run (Anthony Patti kick failed)
LD — Trevor Moon 1 run (Trevor Moon run failed)
LJ
LD
First Downs
21
16
Rushing Yards
36-128
43-222
Passing Yards
162
51
Passing
14-21-1
8-16-4
Punts-Avg
4-27.25
3-32.67
Penalties
3-21
4-24
Fumbles-Lost
1-1
0-0
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — LD: Trevor Moon 19-109, Kobe Minor 4-55, Ike Onyekwere 9-43, Brandon Engel 3-7, Hunter Hope 1-6, Lindsey Lindsey 4-3, Hunter Markham 2-3, Godwin Ugochukwu 1--4, LJ: R.W. Rucker 14-76, Noah Naidoo 19-69, Team Stat 3--17.
Passing — LD: Trevor Moon 8-16-4-51, LJ: R.W. Rucker 14-21-1-162.
Receiving — LD: Hunter Hope 3-26, Brandon Engel 1-14, Kobe Minor 2-4, Godwin Ugochukwu 1-4, Jaden McGrew 1-3, LJ: Reid Westervelt 3-54, Bo Allen 3-48, Luke Mayfield 4-40, Chief Collins 3-20, Noah Naidoo 1-0.