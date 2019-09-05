Cam Johnson has never met SMU quarterback Shane Buechele or played against him. But that doesn’t mean Johnson, one of North Texas’ starting cornerbacks, doesn’t know quite a bit about him.
Buchele grew up in the Dallas area, played for Arlington Lamar and is the son of former Rangers infielder Steve Buechele.
Shane Buechele started his career at Texas before transferring and is starting over this season with SMU in Dallas, where he played against several players on UNT’s roster.
“I don’t know him, but a lot of the guys on the team do,” Johnson said. “He’s someone we are emphasizing. He’s a good athlete and player.
“They are going to put the ball in his hands.”
How Johnson and UNT’s secondary fare against Buechele will go a long way toward determining if the Mean Green can make history when they face the Mustangs on Saturday at Ford Stadium.
UNT hammered SMU 46-23 last season at Apogee Stadium but hasn’t won a game against their longtime rival in Dallas since 1933. The Mean Green are 1-24-1 against SMU on the Mustangs’ home field and trail 6-31-1 in series overall. One of UNT’s wins over SMU came in a game played in 1977 at Texas Stadium in Irving.
“This is a rivalry game,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “We have played this team more than any other since 1922. You look at all the different guys who have played with SMU’s players or against them. We also recruit against them and understand the importance of this game and what it means to our program.”
UNT’s chances to capitalize will depend in part on how Johnson and the Mean Green’s secondary fare against Buechele.
The junior was once among the top-ranked college quarterback prospects in the country and threw for 2,958 yards as a freshman at Texas before falling out of favor and leaving the program.
Buechele flashed his top form last week while throwing for 360 yards in a season-opening 37-30 win over Arkansas State. UNT opened its season with a 51-31 win over Abilene Christian but gave up 273 passing yards to Luke Anthony.
UNT knows containing Buechele will be far more challenging.
“He does a good job of adjusting, getting everyone lined up and making throws,” UNT linebacker KD Davis said.
That’s exactly what Buechele did in SMU’s win over Arkansas State. Buechele connected on 30 of his 49 pass attempts. His 360 yards are a record for an SMU quarterback in his first start.
“Shane played pretty well,” SMU coach Sonny Dykes said. “You can tell he has played a lot of college football. He was calm, level-headed and made good decisions with the football. Those were his first true game snaps he had running a different system with those players. I expect him to improve as we move forward. He will certainly need to this week.”
UNT will look to Johnson and South Carolina graduate transfer Nick Harvey to meet the challenge Buechele will present. Both are in their debut seasons as UNT’s starting cornerbacks and are filling significant holes in the Mean Green’s lineup.
Kemon Hall was a first-team All-Conference USA selection at cornerback last season and is on the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad. Nate Brooks, UNT’s other cornerback last season, was a second-team All-C-USA pick and was released from the Arizona Cardinals practice squad earlier this week.
Johnson served as a backup in 2018 before moving into UNT’s starting lineup for the Mean Green’s season opener. Harvey arrived at UNT in the offseason.
Johnson and Harvey enjoyed some positive moments in UNT’s win over ACU in their debut as the Mean Green’s new cornerbacks. Harvey led the Mean Green with 12.5 tackles, while Johnson finished with 6.0.
The problem was UNT gave up too many completions and big plays, including a 64-yard touchdown pass late. The Mean Green are hoping to improve, not just at cornerback but throughout their entire secondary while avoiding giving up those big plays.
“Having our eyes right and discipline are things we are working on,” Johnson said. “We had some first-game jitters and are correcting that.”
There might not be a more important challenge for the Mean Green as they prepare to take on Buechele and SMU.
“Buechele managed the offense very well and was smart with the football,” Littrell said of SMU’s quarterback’s performance against ASU. “He placed it really well and understands defenses and coverages. He’s a really smart player, has a great arm, the ability to make intermediate throws and also get the ball down the field. He’s a great weapon for them.”